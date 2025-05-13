10 of the best Android games to play on the beach 

Whether you’re living in Manhattan Beach or you occasionally visit Redondo Beach, chances are you’ll be frequenting some pristine beaches at various times. Offering a vibrant atmosphere and somewhere to go for a dip, the area’s beaches are exceptional. Sometimes, though, there is a distinct need to switch off with a gaming session while soaking up some rays.

For some people, gaming is the main entertainment option. Sure, you can also read a book or play cards, but gaming on various Android devices is convenient, and it can be enjoyed in short bursts. Be it through a smartphone device to session live casino games like McLuck American Roulette or a tablet to play puzzle favorites like Candy Crush, the options are vast in 2025.

So, with beach-dwellers everywhere accessing Android games, below is a look at 10 top titles to add to your device.

Rocket League Sideswipe

Rocket League Sideswipe involves gamers using miniature vehicles to score goals in a soccer-like setting. A game that serves up chaos and entertainment in equal measures, Rocket League Sideswipe is a brilliant release to play.

Fortnite

A title that has successfully transitioned over to mobile, Fortnite is a battle royale masterpiece where the last player standing wins. While it’s also accessible on other gaming platforms, the mobile game is a great option for beach lovers who want to take down enemies with some super sharpshooting.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ESj2yJ9UE3s?si=I53kfUBXbAqd4QL4″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Crossy Road

Ever wondered what it’d actually be like to guide a chicken across the road? Well, in Crossy Road you can do exactly that. Also offering a plethora of other animals to take care of, players have to cross traffic without getting taken out.

Arena of Valor

If you’re partial to the odd real-time strategy product, then Arena of Valor is a game you simply have to experience. Filled with epic battles to take part in, this bizarre but extremely fun product is worth adding to your device.

Stardew Valley

A title where gamers have to run their very own farm, Stardew Valley is a charming release to explore while you’re chilling in the sun.

Genshin Impact

One of the most soothing games in existence today, Genshin Impact’s a highly pleasurable product to tackle. Offering some truly stunning visuals and plenty of exploration to undertake, this expansive action-RPG drops you into the fantasy world of Teyvat where anything is possible.

Mario Kart Tour

If you’ve played Mario Kart before, then you’ll undoubtedly warm to the mobile version of the game. In Mario Kart Tour, players take part in the familiar chaos that ensues in Mario Kart, with recognizable faces to go up against in some enjoyable races.

Marvel Snap

A game where collecting cards means you have further access to some familiar Marvel superheroes and villains, Marvel Snap involves players building formidable squads of fighters as they aim to reign supreme in a selection of crazy battles.

Monument Valley 2

As far as soothing puzzle games go, it’s hard to look past Monument Valley 2. While the first version of the game also warrants some of your valuable time and attention, the latest installment is even better. In this one, players have to smash their way through a series of gorgeous optical illusion puzzles.

Pokémon Go

A title that’s perfect for the beach, Pokémon Go can only be played outside. As such, it’s the ideal option for beach folk to sample while catching a tan. There are water-based Pokémon to catch, gyms to take down, eggs to hatch as you walk along the shoreline, and even trainers to converse with while you’re out on a hunt.