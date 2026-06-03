24th State Senate district race shows Republican Marshall ahead

by Laura Garber

Republican candidate G. Rick Marshall led early results in the race to replace termed-out State Senator Ben Allen, whose district includes the Beach Cities. Allen has represented the 24th State Senate district since 2014.

Marshall, the Chief Financial Officer for the California Taxpayers Action Network, collected 37,902 votes, or 20.5%, in Tuesday’s primary for California’s 24th State Senate District, finishing first in a ten-candidate race.

Brian Goldsmith, a journalist and Democratic consultant, whose endorsements include Democratic political powerhouses Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton, was the top Democrat with 34,242 votes, or 18.5%.

As mail-in ballots arrive, the final votes will be certified on July 10.

Marshall and Goldsmith will advance to the November general election.

Marshall, a Torrance resident, is “elated and disappointed” with the results, he said in an interview with Easy Reader on Wednesday morning.

“Elated to be in the top two but disappointed that my Republican opponent didn’t make the top two.”

Democrat John M. Erickson, a West Hollywood councilmember, finished third with 30,340 votes and 16.4%, just 422 votes ahead of Republican Kristina Irwin at 29,918 votes and 16.2%.

Results will not be certified until July 10.

“It’s essential that every vote is counted and each voter’s voice is heard in this important election. But I’m confident that when we have the final count, we will have built a coalition to advance into the general election,” Goldsmith said in a statement to the press sent to Easy Reader Wednesday morning. “While we wait for the final numbers, I want to thank everyone who joined us on this journey. Over the past year, we’ve gotten to know incredible people across the district who have shared their stories. I am so grateful that our focus on safety, affordability and results has resonated.”

In February, Democratic candidates participated in an election forum hosted by the Beach Cities Democrats at the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club. Amaris Samara Dordar, who finished with 3.1%, did not attend.

“One party rule is ruining our state and the future of our children,” Marshall said. “We have to put Republicans back to where they have some say in policies.”

Marshall also took aim at what he termed the “homeless industrial complex,” suggesting lawmakers rethink the legal outcome set by Jones v. City of Los Angeles. That ruling found it unconstitutional, under the Eighth Amendment, to penalize people for resting or sleeping on public walkways if they have no alternative shelter available.

“We need to pull all these people off the street and start getting them off drugs and help them with their mental health,” Marshall said. “I don’t think Goldsmith has the answer and I don’t think the Democratic party does either.”

Goldsmith’s campaign website includes ideas on how to address the district’s homeless epidemic. Neighboring District 26, which includes Los Angeles’ Skid Row, Koreatown and Echo Park, ranks in the top-two cities in the U.S of people experiencing homelessness.

“Fully fund Proposition 36 and include more funding for local governments to support addiction treatment and behavioral/mental health programs, as well as housing and homelessness services,” Goldsmith’s website reads. “Take the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Program (HAAP) up to $1 billion/year.”

Goldsmith also seeks to “review the effectiveness of programs fighting homelessness and use transparent metrics to determine whether they are working; if not, we should either change the program or end it.”

For Marshall’s next campaign phase he will need Democratic votes.

“I need to reach out to disgruntled Democrats who will give me a chance,” he said. “I think Goldsmith is a nice guy. It’s his party I have a problem with.”

The general election is November 3. ER