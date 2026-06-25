About Town Redondo: Breakwall work, ham radio, Riviera Village Summerfest

Breakwall repair underway in King Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started a Redondo Beach breakwall repair Monday on the long rock barrier to the open ocean. It will address about 1,500 feet of the north section, to restore it to its intended elevation of 22 feet above the water.

Connolly-Pacific, the Army Corps’ contractor, is resetting existing boulders and adding more to certain areas.

The new rocks come from the Pebbly Beach Quarry on Catalina Island, hauled to Redondo Beach by barge.

Contractors use land and marine-based cranes for the work.

No activity is planned from July 3-5. The project is expected to take 2.5 months.

Impact to boaters is expected to be minimal The barges anchor wires are marked by colored boys.

Crossing guard lineup cut for next year

After months of study, the City of Redondo Beach and Redondo Unified School District have released a new list of crossing guard locations for the 2027-28 school year.

Working with the Redondo Beach Police Department, the city and school district considered each intersection’s number of pedestrians, and the nature of each intersection, to determine where to place the new total of 18 crossing guards, down from 27.

The city council approved the changes in May.

At spots where a crossing guard has been eliminated, the city said it will add traffic calming and safety measures (visibility improvements, signage or otherwise).

“The nine locations will not be left alone,” said Jane Chung, Redondo Beach assistant to the city manager.

In addition, the city and school district will support school-led volunteer safety work, such as “pedestrian safety support,” which Chung said has not been further defined.

RBPD will increase enforcement around school zones and high-risk intersections, and expand its bike/e-bike safety education.

The district uses no student crossing guards, such as kids from older grades at the elementary and middle schools.

The intersections with crossing guards next year are: Prospect and Camino Real; Julia and Knob Hill; Beryl and Maria; Grant and Aviation; Grant and Green; Flagler and Havemeyer; Ford and Aviation; Rindge and Plant; Artesia and a bike path; Mackay and Nelson; Emerald and Lucia; Palos Verdes Blvd. and Helberta; Prospect and Helberta; Inglewood and 182nd; Grant and Felton; Inglewood and Ralston; Ripley and Felton; and Ripley and Lilienthal.

City obtains further homeless placement units

The City of Redondo Beach has leased 18 single-occupancy housing units from Swami International in Wilmington. The city council’s approval calls for the amount not to exceed $229,000.

The single-occupancy units are used to give homeless people a temporary living place while completing further steps toward finding permanent housing.

The money comes from Measure A grants administered by the South Bay Cities Council of Governments.

48th annual Riviera Village Summer Fest this weekend

The Riviera Village Summer Festival returns June 26-28, with rides, a beer garden, craft and artisan exhibitors, food and live music. Operating times are Friday, from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Annual ham radio field demonstration at Wilderness Park

The Hughes Amateur Radio Club, based in El Segundo, will hold its annual ham radio demonstration at Wilderness Park in Redondo Beach Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28.

Part of the national Amateur Radio Field Day, it runs from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – noon Sunday. The public is invited.

“When cell phones and satellite phones don’t work, ham radio still works,” said Brian Johnson, Hughes Amateur Radio Club president. “Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure. Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems, and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio, a power source, and communicate effectively with others, that’s the beauty of amateur radio during a communications outage.”

Local stages album-release party at Deep End Live

South Bay pop-punk artist MEGG, otherwise known as Meghan Mahowald, will hold an album release party, “Low Life Club Deluxe” Thursday, July 2, at Deep End Live at the Redondo Beach Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf. The show starts at 8 p.m. Hunter Porter and Mermaid Island also appear on the bill. Tickets are $16.35 to $36.15.

“Low Life Club Deluxe” is a version of last year’s “Low Life Club,” with three new songs.

CORRECTION:

The June 18 article, “City council approves next year’s budget, 3-2,” erroneously stated what it costs to strip and repaint the metal benches at the Redondo Beach Pier. The correct price is $750-$1,000. ER