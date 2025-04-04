About Town Redondo: Councilmembers’ Keys to the City, Knoll steps down

Chamber of Commerce head Knoll steps down

Dominik Knoll, Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce president for the past six years, will step down May 9. A search for his successor is underway, led by current board chair Bibi Goldstein.

Knoll informed the board in February.

The board extended its gratitude to him in a statement, for his leadership and service to the business community, crediting Knoll’s work in helping to strengthen the Chamber.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve the Redondo Beach business community over the past six years,” he said. “I want to extend my sincere thanks to the board of directors, our current and past chairpersons, as well as our dedicated business members, for their unwavering leadership and support in making Redondo Beach a great place to live and work. I am confident the Chamber will continue to thrive and serve as a vital resource for our community.”

The Chamber of Commerce founded and still organizes the Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K, attracting more than 10,000 runners and walkers annually. The 2025 event marked its 47th year.

Webb, Loewenstein, Nehrenheim given Keys to the City

Keys to the City were presented Tuesday night to newly retired city attorney Mike Webb, and eight-year city councilmen Todd Loewenstein and Nils Nehrenheim.

“The coast is never saved. It always needs saving,” Nehrenheim said, quoting the late Peter Douglas, principal founder of the California Coastal Commission. He told of the accomplishments of the Redondo Beach council over the past eight years, and Nehrenheim’s further work to come with “Our Neighborhood Voices,” a group aiming to ensure local control of housing construction. He is a boardmember.

A longtime L.A. County Lifeguard, Nehrenheim told of how the late Mayor Bill Brand first suggested he run for city council, the mayor saying he needed the votes, that he was ineffective as mayor without them.

“If we’re vigilant, we won’t need another lifeguard to come and save us, like we did in 2017,” Nehrenheim said.

Councilman Loewenstein also listed city highlights of the past eight years.

“I’m for responsible development. Unfortunately a lot of cities don’t take that seriously,” he said.

City attorney Webb, retiring from after 31 years working for Redondo Beach – 20 as city attorney – talked about his gratitude, for a “city full of compassionate, passionate people. It’s easier to leave because you’ve got a great group of city officials.”

He closed by reading a note that he kept from Boss’s Day in 2015 – from Joy Abaquin Ford, then a part-time employee – who was sworn-in that night as his successor.

“This is a dream job. And I am very grateful to all (my supporters) to get to do it for 31 years,” Webb said, to a standing ovation. ER