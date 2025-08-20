August 2025 Events in South Los Angeles Bay Area

The South Los Angeles Bay Area will host a multitude of events throughout August 2025. This is a vast area and includes locations like Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, and the Palos Verdes Peninsula. You can find lots of events to attend and have a great time in all of them: to make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of the most important ones here.
Hermosa Beach Events
Throughout August and September, you’ll find comedy shows, concerts, art festivals, and competitions of various genres in this region. Among the most notable are:
August 2025 (Hermosa Beach)
|NAME
|DATE
|PRICE
|WHAT TO EXPECT
|12th Annual Kite Festival
|August 17
|Free
|You can fly kites along the beach, attend workshops, and participate in competitions. Kites are provided free of charge for those who don’t have one.
|Summer Smash
|August 23
|Free
|This community event, organized by New U Therapy Center & Family Services, features a variety of activities, including face painting, live music, art stations, and competitions with prizes.
|Beach City Comedy
|Every day in August
|From 23.18 USD
|You can witness performances by numerous stand-up comedians.
Here’s a short list of other activities you might want to check out:
- South Bay Sound Bath (every Sunday in August)
- Back to School Bash (August 30)
- Bay to LA Showcase (August 23)
Manhattan Beach will also be hosting fun events in August 2025: let’s take a look at them too.
Manhattan Beach Events
You can also find a general list of events in this area on the official City of Manhattan Beach website. Most of the activities in this area focus on art and wine, so if you’re interested in both, you’ll find plenty of options.
August 2025 (Manhattan Beach)
|NAME
|DATE
|PRICE
|WHAT TO EXPECT
|Fifth Row Revue Show
|August 17
|From 23.18 USD
|This art-themed event features dance competitions, teacher cameos, and hosted intermission activities.
|Wine Flight & Bites
|August 22
|From 60.36 USD
|This event will be hosted by Justin Winery. It will include four different wine testings and small bites foods.
|Open House at Art Center
|August 23
|Free
|You can meet with the art instructors and sign up for workshops for Fall 2025. You can also browse the existing art portfolios.
Once again, we’ve compiled a list of other activities you might want to check out:
- ACTV Studio Corepower (August 24)
- 4th Annual Cinema Swap (August 23)
- 22nd Annual Gardena Jazz festival (August 24)
Now let’s take a look at Redondo Beach and see what awaits us during August 2025.
Redondo Beach Events
Redondo Beach isn’t as event-rich as other areas, but if you know where to look, you can still find activities to participate in and have fun. Don’t forget to also visit the official Chamber of Commerce website for community events.
August 2025 (Redondo Beach)
|NAME
|DATE
|PRICE
|WHAT TO EXPECT
|Mega Meditation Summit
|August 30
|Free
|You can participate in meditation classes and meet one-on-one with spiritual leaders.
|Long Beach Comic Con
|August 30
|Free
|Southern California’s largest comic con event. Cosplay contests will be held, and you’ll have the opportunity to meet independent artists.
|Grow in the Dark
|August 23
|Free
|This rave event is organized by Kingdom Los Angeles. Approximately 70 artists will perform, and free tickets will become paid once they sell out, so register quickly.
Other activities you might consider in this area include:
- Bike the Beach (August 16)
- BellaB Day Yacht (August 16)
- Catalina Classic Kickoff Party (August 16)
Finally, let’s take a look at the Palos Verdes Peninsula and briefly discuss the summer events there.
Palos Verdes Events
You’ll find more family-friendly events in the Palos Verdes area, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t activities catering to young people and singles. While they may not be large-scale, you’ll find plenty of events to keep you entertained.
August 2025 (Palos Verdes)
|NAME
|DATE
|PRICE
|WHAT TO EXPECT
|Lawn Bowling
|August 22
|From 44.43 USD
|This is a game night event and a great opportunity to learn lawn bowling.
|Gourmet by the Bay
|August 16
|From 129.89 USD
|A fundraiser dinner for Upper Newport Bay. Catered by Chef Nicoletta Grippo.
|Burlesque Against the Machine
|August 23
|From 23.18 USD
|This event is a tribute to the 90s rock and grunge scene. If you like grunge and pop-punk, this is the place for you.
And finally, let’s briefly list the other events in this region:
- Water & Wood (August 23)
- Trivia Night in Carson (every Wednesday in August)
- Dance Ministry Class (August 23)
Wherever you live and whichever you choose, we’re sure August 2025 will be a fun month for you. Try to attend them all to say goodbye to summer, and don’t forget that there will be plenty of events to attend in September too.