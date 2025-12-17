Baywatch Community Calendar 12-18-25

Thursday, December 18

Robert Shields: My Life as a Robot

Winner of 10 film festivals. Robert Shields began his career in the ‘70s doing his robot in front of the Hollywood Wax Museum. He and his wife Lorene had their own prime time CBS Variety show “The Shields & Yarnell Show.” Documentary ticket sales begin at 8:30 a.m. for the screening Wednesday, January 14 at the AMC Rolling Hills Theater at 7 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. For more information and tickets visit mylifeasarobot.com.

Candy Cane Lane, El Segundo

Through Tuesday, December 23 from 5 – 10 p.m. Candy Cane Lane is located on the 1200 block of East Acacia Avenue, near California Street, in El Segundo. Park & Ride shuttle runs from 4:30 – 10 p.m. Park & Ride Shuttle Information at elsegundorecparks.org.

Friday, December 19

Peninsula Library Book Sale

Through Saturday, December 20. Gift Shop Pop-Up inside the Malaga Cove Library Gallery with the Book sale. Explore a thoughtfully curated selection of boutique items perfect for every gift-giver. When you shop the Pop-Up you support the Library. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 2400 via campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Questions? (310) 377-9584 x553.

Let it Snow at Promenade

Now through Sunday, December 28. Magical Snow flurries near the Giant Tree every Fri., Sat., and Sun. at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Bring your family and friends, enjoy dinner under the lights at one of the many restaurants, or grab a cozy drink and soak in the hometown holiday magic. Join this enchanting winter tradition-let’s make some memories. 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates.

Saturday, December 20

Toy wrapping party

Toys from the 32nd Annual Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach Beach Cities Toy Drive need to be gift wrapped. Bring scissors, tape and extra wrapping paper. 10 a.m. until all the toys are wrapped. Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach.

Family Winter Celebration Concert

Torrance Civic Chorale rings in the season with their Family Winter Celebration Concert. This family-friendly concert will feature the Torrance Civic Chorale and Jazz Singers accompanied by a professional orchestra and jazz combo. 5:30 p.m. James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. For tickets call (310) 781-7171 or visit the box office during their business hours or online at torr-internet.choicecrm.net/dist/#/events.

Holiday Pops Spectacular

The Golden State Pops Orchestra continues its mission to bring the magic of the movies and the joy of live music to audiences of all ages. Celebrate the holidays with this spectacular evening of film, fantasy, and festive cheer. 8 – 10 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Tickets: gspo.com.

The Nutcracker

Palos Verdes Ballet presents The Nutcracker featuring international guest artists. Family tradition since 1980. Additional shows Sunday, December 21 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Celebrating the 45th Season. 7 p.m. Palos Verdes Performing Arts, Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. For tickets visit palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Carols and Cocoa

Provided by the City of Rancho Palos Verdes. Carolers, Photos with Santa, Gingerbread house decorating, Train rides, Cocoa and lots of holiday fun. 4 – 8 p.m. Ken Dyda Civic Center, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free to attend. All ages are welcome.

South Bay Bridge Club

Review and practice lessons 1-5 for free with a high level instructor Linda MacKenzie. All levels are welcome, learn while making new friends. 9 a.m. South Bay Bridge Club, 2401 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita. For questions call (310) 325-7222 or visit southbaybridgeclub.com.

Writing for Wellness – via Zoom



Cancer Support Community South Bay offers this free monthly program for anyone affected by cancer, including participants, family and friends. Led by Barbara Force, the workshop provides opportunities for participants to express themselves through writing. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. To join this virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Holiday Lights Train Ride, Torrance Park

Hop aboard the Southern California Live Steamers miniature train ride at Wilson Park in Torrance. Perfect for kids, parents, and train lovers of all ages. Each ride takes you on a scenic loop through Wilson Park, offering kids a thrill and adults a dose of nostalgia. It’s one of the best free things to do in Torrance, though donations are greatly appreciated to help keep the trains running. 12 – 3 p.m. Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. 1st Sunday of the month 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., and 3rd Saturday of the month 12 – 3 p.m. southerncalifornialivesteamers.org.

Hermosa Friends of the Library book sale

Unbeatable prices on all items — from adult and children’ s books, audiobooks, and DVDs. Large selection of YA novels Two full shelves of books in large print and an eclectic assortment of jigsaw puzzles. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 701 11th Place, Hermosa Beach.

Sunday, December 21

Let it Snow! James Armstrong Theatre

The Los Cancioneros Master Chorale Winter Concert from Elgar’s “Christmas Greeting.” Special Christmas works by Wells and Petker, to a medley of secular carols, all with splendid orchestral accompaniment. 5 – 7 p.m. 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. General Admission $40, Students $30. Tickets: tickets.lcmasterchorale.com or the Box Office.

Christmas Carol

San Diego director and La MaMa ETC company member Adam Parker makes his Los Angeles Theatre debut with this fresh and moving twist on the Dickens classic. Told through the eyes of Scrooge’s long-suffering business partner, Jacob Marley, this four-person tour de force is the perfect holiday treat. 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Little Fish Theatre, 514 N. Prospect Ave. Ste. L-1, Redondo Beach. Tickets and information at littlefish.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#.

Interscholastic Beach Volleyball

California School Sport Association Interscholastic Beach Volleyball will host youth Volleyball Tournaments on the north side of the Hermosa Pier. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information visit ibvl.org.

Monday, December 22

Holiday Skate Night

Kindness for Chrissy Foundation Holiday Skate night with hot cocoa, ice skating, heartwarming memories and lots of holiday magic. Help support people in the community by spreading the love and kindness in honor of Christina Mae Duarte. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center, 555 N. Nash Street, El Segundo. For tickets and to learn more about the organization visit kindnessforchrissy.org.

Tuesday, December 23

Advent Taizé Service of Healing and Wholeness

A meditative Advent Taizé service of Healing and Wholeness that includes candlelight, periods of silence, chants and intercessory prayer with a Prayer team leader. Taizé is a calming and beautiful form of sung contemplative prayer developed in an ecumenical monastery in France. 7 p.m. in the Chapel, followed by a reception with light refreshments in the Board Room. St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. For more information, call (310) 375-4617. Taizé services are offered monthly throughout the year on the fourth Tuesday. Donations are welcome.

Piney Movie Screening and Book Signing

Celebrate the wonder of the season with a 30-minute movie screening and festive book signing by author and creator Jane Bakerink, who brought the charming story of Piney: The Lonesome Pine to life. Then, let creativity and festive cheer take center stage as little ones decorate their own “Piney” cookies, complemented by hot chocolate and cider. 5 – 7 p.m. Terranea, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. For tickets and information visit terranea.com/events/rancho-palos-verdes/piney-the-lonesome-pine-book-signing-11023455.

Wednesday, December 24

Chanukah on Ice

Enjoy the glowing lights from an unusual view as you skate around the ice rink featuring a giant menorah. This special Community Ice Skating event is $15 per person and includes skates. Food will be available for purchase. 4 – 6 p.m. RSVP: jccmb.com. Toyota Training Center, 555 Nash Street, El Segundo. For more info visit: jccmb.com.

Shine, O Heavenly Light!

The St. Francis Episcopal Church Choir will present its annual Christmas concert entitled, “Shine, O Heavenly Light! at 8 p.m. in the Sanctuary, featuring unique settings of carols from around the world, a luscious new setting of the Appalachian carol, “I Wonder as I Wander,” wonderful soloists, and the opportunity for all present to sing some of their favorite Christmas carols together, all directed by Dr. Mark Bennett, Director of Music at St. Francis, accompanied by Organist, David Knight. The concert will be followed by a Christmas Eve worship service at 9 p.m. 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. For more information, call (310) 375-4617 or visit stfrancispalosverdes.org.