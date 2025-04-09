Baywatch Community Calendar 4-10-25

Spotlight:

The 35-member Scottish Fiddlers Orchestra presents its annual Hermosa Beach concert on Saturday, April 12. This year’s performance features the dazzling Katie McNally, a Boston-based fiddler with electrifying energy. The orchestra includes fiddles, cellos, drums, piano, harp, accordions, whistles, bagpipes, and Gaelic songs for a fiery program of marches, strathspeys, reels, and jigs in the rousing Scottish tradition.. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Avenue. For tickets and information visit scottishfiddlers.org.

Thursday, April 10

Dean of the City Address, Hermosa

Hermosa Beach Mayor Dean Francois delivers his State of the City address at the Community Theater, 710 Pier Avenue. Social Hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6:45 p.m. RSVP is requested, entry is free. RSVP to anny@hermosabeach.gov.

Reawaken Your Aliveness, via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free guided workshop combining embodied meditation, creative writing, and meaningful connection. Led by Ciena Rose William, the session will provide a supportive space where participants can be seen, heard, and reflected back to, creating an empathetic bridge of shared experience through which new possibilities can emerge offering insight and integration. 6 – 7:30 p.m. To join this virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Bay Cities Coin Club

Monthly meeting. All ages are welcome. Show and tell, auctions, 50/50, and a raffle. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 6323 W. 80th Street, Los Angeles. For more information visit baycitiescoinclub.com. Questions can be directed to baycitiescoinclub@hotmail.com.

Friday, April 11

BCommissions apps, Manhattan Beach

Today is the last day to be considered for Cultural Arts Commission, Library Commission, and Parks and Recreation Commission seats for the City of Manhattan Beach. You must be a resident of Manhattan Beach and a registered voter. Application deadline: 4 p.m. For more information call (310) 802-5056. To apply and learn more: manhattanbeach.gov/boardsandcommissions.

The HBFD: A Story of Innovation, Courage, and Community

This new exhibit opens Friday, April 11 and runs through Wednesday, June 18. Featuring Fire Chiefs’ log books, news stories, and personal accounts. The exhibit covers the Hermosa Beach Fire Department’s exhibit development from a volunteer bucket brigade in 1907 to an professional firefighting force. Hermosa Beach Museum Director and Curator Jamie Erickson will introduce the exhibit. Free admission. 6 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Avenue.

Sports luncheon

Cal State Dominguez Hills University women’s soccer coach Adriana Valdez Lopez will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speaker. H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. The weekly SBAC meeting, which starts at 12 p.m. and is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. Lunch is $30.

South Bay Celluloid, HB Community Theater

The Rotary Club of Redondo Beach Community Foundation presents The South Bay Film Festival, an evening of film, friends, fundraising, with exciting auction items, and more. Two short films, one feature-length film, food and drink, and a special appearance by Geoffrey Blake, an Emmy-nominated, two-time SAG Award winning actor. 4 – 9 p.m. Tickets and information at redondobeachrotary.org. Hermosa Beach Community Theater, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach.

The 35-member Scottish Fiddlers orchestra with fiddles, cellos, drums, piano, harp, accordions, whistles, bagpipes, and Gaelic song will deliver a fiery program of marches, strathspeys, reels, and jigs in the rousing Scottish tradition. Featuring the dazzling Katie McNally, a Boston-based fiddler with electrifying energy. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Avenue. For tickets and information visit scottishfiddlers.org.

Come together Market, Redondo Beach

A fun and vibrant pop-up market bringing together 50+ local creatives and small businesses for a day of shopping, community, and fun. Food, hand-poke tattoos, pet adoptions, permanent jewelry, vintage finds, and a whole lot more in one little parking lot. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 503 S. Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach. Free admission. Visit instagram.com/cometogetherhaus.

Eggstavaganza, Redondo Beach

Celebrate Easter at the Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt, bring your own basket. Easter Bunny photo booth and fun for all ages. Free. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Franklin Park, 807 Inglewood Avenue.

Living Art Experience

Through Sunday, April 13. Inspired by the Life of Christ, a unique presentation through “living” reproductions of famous works of art. This theatrical masterpiece includes life-sized paintings and sculptures, utilizing live models within the art. The narration will be accompanied by an inspirational orchestra and vocal ensemble. Tickets $35 – $100. Because of the length and sacred theme of this presentation, children under the age of six will not be admitted. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. For all other questions/information, call (310) 521-2520 or email tickets@livingartexperience.com.

Open House, Perry Park

Formerly the Perry Park Community Center, is a state of the art Teen Center with over 4,000 sq. ft. of usable space. The Teen Center includes a TV lounge, 4 pool tables, 8 game tables, 2 air hockey tables, 2 foosball tables, restrooms, kitchen and office. The center also provides other planned activities for teens 12-16 years old. Free admission, drinks and raffle prizes. 5 – 6 p.m. Perry Park Teen Center, 2301 Grant Ave., Redondo Beach.

Pat Kennelly Gathering, Mychal’s Cafe

Pat Kennelly, passed away on January 20, 2025. A very informal gathering will be held at Mychal’s Cafe, 2302 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. There won’t be a service, no speeches, no eulogy, just an opportunity to see each other, give a hug, perhaps enjoy a coffee or breakfast item on your own. Come anytime between 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Stay as long as you want and leave when you need to.

Easter Festival, Redondo Beach

Egg hunt, face painting, games, crafts, win prizes and more. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 706 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach. Free event. For more information call (310) 540-4435 or visit immanuelrb.com. Rain or shine.

Poetry Workshop, Redondo Main Library

Join other poets for inspiration and collaboration with Linda Neal. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor Conference Room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Philosophical Mysteries of Quantum Physics

Saturday, April 12, part 1 & Saturday, April 19, part 2. Dr. Bradley Bobbs is back by popular demand, for two lectures – full of jokes, trivia and anecdotes that are understandable by any adult regardless of their science background. It is recommended to attend Part 1 prior to Part 2 for the best comprehension. If you miss part 1, email Dr.Bobbs@gmail.com for review materials. 12 – 4 p.m. Redondo Beach Library 2nd floor Meeting Room, 303 N. Pacific Cst. Hwy.

Exercises for Balance – In Person/Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop on balance and fall prevention, led by Phillip Chang, DO, assistant professor in cancer rehabilitation medicine at Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. This interactive session will explore the different components of balance and include practice exercises to help optimize stability. Lunch will be served before the workshop from 12:30 – 1 p.m. Workshop 1 – 2 p.m. 2601 Airpost Drive, suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Sunday, April 13

Palm Sunday with Bishop John Harvey Taylor

The Rt. Rev. John Harvey Taylor will officiate the Blessing of the Palms, a baptism, reaffirmations of faith and receive people into the Episcopal Church from other denominations. St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. 10 a.m. service. Bishop Taylor will officiate at the traditional Blessing of the Palms, a baptism and reaffirmations of faith. He will also receive people into the Episcopal church from other denominations, lay hands on the congregation and deliver the sermon. This will be the Bishop’s final visit to the St. Francis Parish before he retires in October of 2026. For more information, visit stfrancispalosverdes.org or for questions call (310) 375-4617.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

An exciting selection of outdoor and nature films that will energize you to make a difference locally. Special guest: Beth Pratt, Annenberg Wildlife Crossing. 12 – 4 p.m. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Alguin Auditorium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. Tickets are $15 advance purchase online or $20 at the door if available, space is limited. Tickets: pvplc.org/events/wild-scenic-film-festival-on-tour-2/. For questions call (310) 541-7613.

Story Time in the Park

Enjoy a story at Hopkins Wilderness Park. A free program with a story read by a City Recreation Leader followed by a fun activity. 1 – 1:45 p.m. 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach.

Monday, April 14

Exploring The Edges of Grief– via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop as part of a holistic series exploring spirituality, self-love, grief, and imagery through various mind-body experiential practices. Led by Akhila Health facilitator Talia Chism, this session will focus on the impact of grief and how to navigate it using different mind-body practices. 12 – 1 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. More info contact Rebecca Sul, Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Tuesday, April 15

Aging Solo, Redondo Beach Library

Helpful information about the key steps to living independently. Learn how to remain active, connected and how to combat loneliness and isolation. The Foundation for Senior Services, a non-profit organization linking the community with the needs of seniors will present a program about what you need to know. There will be time for questions and answers. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 Pacific Cst. Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Wednesday, April 16

Advancing Healthcare through AI

A community lecture discussion looking at the role and benefit of artificial intelligence in healthcare and transforming the practice of medicine. 6:30 p.m. Lecture (in person; optional via zoom). Hoffman Conference Center, 3330 Lomita Blvd., Torrance. Zoom link: tmmc.zoom.us/my/miracleofliving. For questions, call (310) 784-3707. More information and future lectures at torrancememorial.org/healthy-living/classes-lectures-support-groups/lectures.

Member Forum, RB Chamber

Attend the Redondo Beach Member Forum review and suggestion session to provide feedback and help shape the future of the organization. Attend to share your thoughts on how they can better serve you and our community. No registration needed. 9 a.m. Redondo Beach Chamber Office, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Suite 301.

Redondo Chamber Mixer

Free for members and Leadership Redondo. 4 p.m. Before the mixer, new members orientation and benefits refresher for all. Mixer 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. 514 N. Prospect #301, Redondo Beach. Complimentary appetizers.

Upcoming:

Friendship Foundation Summer Programs

Participant Financial Aid applications due on Thursday, April 17. Thursday, May 1 participants ages 18+ registration at 10 a.m. Participants ages 8-17 registration at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 6 volunteers ages 8+ registration at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 2 and Tuesday, June 3 volunteer training via zoom at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 16 Friendship Camp begins. Have questions? Email info@friendshipfoundation.com or call (310) 214-6677. 2108 Vail Avenue, Redondo Beach. New to the Friendship Foundation? Create a user profile on DaySmart before registering. Visit pfoundatiofriendshin.com/summer-programs to get started. ER