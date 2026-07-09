Baywatch Community Calendar

Compiled by Sally P. Flack. To submit calendar items, please email sally@easyreadernews.com

Friday, July 10

South Bay Greek Festival – Redondo Beach

3 days of food, dance, and culture. Music, games, dancing. and the best Greek Food in town. Additional dates include: Saturday, July 11 noon. — 10 p.m and Sunday, July 12, noon – 9 p.m. General admission $5. Children under 12 are free. St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 722 Knob Hill Avenue, Redondo Beach.

Nutritional Cooking for Autoimmune Health

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) offers this free workshop led by Lilly Padilla, a certified integrative nutrition coach. Participants learn how nutrition and lifestyle choices may help reduce inflammation, support gut health and promote immune function. Online workshop 1-2:30 p.m. In person 1-3 p.m. (includes optional food sampling). 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit www.CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Summer Concert, Redondo Pier

Backspin, Rock. 6 – 8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach, West end of the pier. Visit redondopier.com/summer-of-music.



AFCEA Cycling for STEM – Redondo Beach

Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association (AFCEA.org) is sponsoring a bike ride for AFCEA-LA’s STEM education program.There will be three rides – 20, 40 and 65 miles. The 20 and 40-mile rides will follow the Marvin Braude Bike Trail to the Temescal Canyon parking area. Enjoy three supported rest stops – at Marina Del Rey, the Abalone Cove Park on Palos Verdes, and Temescal Canyon. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Ride starts at 9:00 A.M. in Redondo Beach on N. Harbor Dr. and Portofino Way. For further information call (310) 641-1466 or go online https://ridewithgps.com/routes/50476593

April’s Fools Comedy Improv

Pier Avenue Second Story Theater (Inside Community Center) $12 general admission, $10 Seniors. 7:30 p.m. For tickets call (310)318-1705 or buy tickets online at aprilsfoolsimprov.com

Sunday, July 12

Manhattan Beach Grand Prix, Manhattan Mile

Top ranked cyclists and milers join recreational cyclists and runners in the annual Chevron Manhattan Beach Grand Prix, and Chevron Manhattan Mile on Sunday. The Grand Prix pro bike races begin in front of Live Oak Park at 7 a.m. and will include the California State Championships. Kids bike races start at noon. Kids race signups are at EventsBrite.com. The Manhattan Mile starts at Live Oak Park. The Men’s race is at 7 a.m. and Women’s at 7:15 a.m. Register at runsignup.com. Live Oak Park, 1901 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach

Concerts in the Park, Polliwog ParkSummer Concert, Polliwog Park

Las Chikas, Latin Pop & Dance. Bring blankets, chairs and snacks. 5 – 7 p.m. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Monday, July 13

AAU Volleyball Championships

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) hosts its Junior National Girls Championships on the north and south sides of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit aauvolleyball.org.

Ice Cream Social, Woman’s Club Redondo

Free. 1 to 3 pm at 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach 90277. For more information call 310 316-9766 or visit http://www.redondowoman.org.

Tuesday, July 14 – 19

Hermosa Beach & LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration

Hermosa hosts four days of free, World Game celebrations south of the Pier.

The family- friendly experience will feature big-screen, live FIFA World Cup 26th semi-final and final match viewings, youth programming, music and giveaways. July 14, 11 a.m – 2 p.m. (Semi final match), Wednesday, July 15, 11 a.m 2 p.m (Semi – Final Match), Saturday, July 18, 1 p.m – 4 p..m (Bronze Final Match), Sunday, July 19, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (final match)

No Events scheduled Thursday, July 16 or Friday, July 17. LA Galaxy will also host a series of youth soccer sessions in Hermosa Beach. For more information please visit youth.lagalazy.com For more event details please visit hermosabeach.gov

Wednesday, July 15

Downtown Manhattan Project Pulse preview

Manhattan Beach has developed preliminary design concepts for 400 Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Parking lot 3. Informed by community input gathered this spring. Review the design and share feedback. 6-8 p.m. Located at the Joslyn Community Center, 1601 N. Valley Drive. Manhattan Beach.

Integrative Medicine, in person & via zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) offers this workshop led by Huy Quang Hoang, MD, medical director of Natural Health Medical Center. Participants will learn about common environmental and lifestyle toxins, how they affect the body, and evidence-informed approaches to detoxification through integrative medicine. Advance registration is required. Free. Lunch (in person) 12:30 to 1 p.m. Workshop 1-2 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit www.CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Thursday, July 16

Ben Franklin trivia, Hermosa Museum

Test your knowledge of American history during an evening with Benjamin Franklin. Join Benjamin Franklin, played by Pete Hoffman, as your guide through trivia covering 250 years of U.S. history and beyond. Bring a team of up to six or make a new friend on your trip through historical trivia. 6-8 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum at 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For further information you can visit HermosaBeachHistoricalSociety.org

Through Sunday, July 19

Manhattan Beach Open Tennis Tournament

The finest open and recreational players in Southern California compete for bragging rights and cash. Live Oak Park Tennis Courts, 1901 N. Valley Drive and Mira Costa Tennis Courts, 701 S. Peck Avenue. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Exact match play times will vary each day.) Free. For more information visit contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448, or visit manhattanbeach.gov..

Summer Concert, Redondo Pier

Say It Ain’t Weezer, Weezer Tribute. 6 – 8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach, West end of the pier. Visit redondopier.com/summer-of-music.

Friday, July 17

Shakespeare by the Sea, Polliwog Park

Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of MacBeth. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless. 7 p.m. Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. For more information visit shakespearebythesea.org.

Summer Concert, Redondo Pier

Sligo Rags, an Irish Band. 6-8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the pier. Bring a blanket and a chair and enjoy the sounds of summer. For more information visit redondopier.com/summer-of-music

Western Museum of Flight– From Seas to Outer Space

Ken “Taco” Cockrell shares his experiences, from flying jet planes off aircraft carriers to the naval test pilot program, to NASA’s astronaut program completing five orbital flights. 11a.m Museum members are free and non-members $15. Free parking. 3315 Airport Drive, Torrance. For more information call (310) 326-9544 or you can visit www.wmof.com

Shrek The Musical — Armstrong Theatre

The Aerospace Players present “Shrek the Musical,” a stage adaptation of the 2001 DreamWorks animated film. Six shows with live orchestra: opening night Friday, July 17, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July, 18 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 19, 2p.m. matinee. Additional shows/times: Thursday July 23rd 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24th 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 25th 2:00 p.m. matinee and closing matinee, Saturday, July 25th. $20 to $26. Kids Free Matinee (first 100 children 12 and under in free with a ticketed adult. Must RSVP at aeroplayers.org. James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. To purchase tickets and more details please visit information Torr-internet.choicecrm.net/dist/#/events

Friday, July 24

Shakespeare by the Sea, Veterans Park

Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless. 7 p.m. Veterans Park, 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. For more information visit shakespearebythesea.org.

Saturday, July 25

Mayor Detoy’s Conversation & Picnic

As part of National Parks and Recreation Month, Mayor Mike Detoy’s Conversation and Picnic in the Park event will be held from 12 to 2p.m. at Valley Park, 2521 Valley Drive. Engage with Mayor Detoy on any topic of interest. Bring your own snacks or enjoy light refreshments provided by the City. Free to attend.Please RSVP to anny@hermosabeach.gov.

ONGOING:

Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club

Lawn Bowling is played on grass and is similar to Bocci. Social like Pickle Ball but easier to win, and less likely to result in injuries. Strategic like chess but physical. Bring a smile, wear flat sole shoes and have a good time. Free lessons every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night bowling 5 – 7 p.m. Arrive at 4:45 p.m. 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. For more information email Hermosalbc@gmail.com or visit hblbc.org..

Yoga on the Redondo Pier

Through December. Presented by the Redondo Pier Association and Cancer Support Community South Bay. Every 2nd Saturday of the month. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. 10 — 11 a.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach, West End of the Pier.