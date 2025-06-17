Baywatch Community Calendar 6-19-25

Thursday, June 19

Juneteenth, Bruce’s Beach

South Bay Supervisor Holly Mitchell and Manhattan Beach Mayor Amy Thomas Howorth will address the public at the Juneteenth ceremony hosted by the City of Manhattan Beach at Bruce’s Beach Park. A Gospel choir will perform. 10 — 11 a.m. Highland Avenue between 26th Street and 27th Street, Manhattan Beach.

California Native Plants, RB Library

The California Native Plant Society (SCCNPS) will show how to attract birds, bees, and pollinators into your garden using plants “designed” for our local community. They will provide a list of local public gardens you can visit to see the plants in action. 12 – 1 p.m. Main Library Meeting Room, Floor 2, 303 Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Children’s Craft, Redondo North Branch Library

Tickets required. Get your tickets at the children’s reference desk 15 minutes before the start of the program. Limit of 40 individuals. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. North Branch Library Meeting Room, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Juneteenth Storytime, RB Library

Tickets required. Limit of 40 individuals. Get your tickets at the children’s reference desk 15 minutes before the start of the program. 1 – 1:30 p.m. Storytime Room, 303 Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Sunset Series, SC Botanic Garden

Pianomania, Dueling piano with play at the South Coast Botanic Garden 5 – 8 p.m. $18 per person. Tickets available at southcoastbotanicgarden.org. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Friday, June 20

Terranea Resort Sound Series

Live music and epic sunsets while enjoying summer cocktails, beer, bites and coastal breezes at Nelson’s. KAYLN will be entertaining from 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way. Tickets, information and line-up at terranea.com.

Saturday, June 21

South Bay Paddle

The South Bay Paddle, a 15 mile race, was created in 2018 to be a local qualifier for the Catalina Classic 32 Mile Open Ocean Paddleboard Race. The race begins at the southside of Hermosa Beach Pier, runs south parallel to the beach to Palos Verdes, then heads west to the R10 buoy, and back to Hermosa Pier. Matt Walls and Scott Rusher are longtime veterans of paddleboard races in the area and are co-directors of this very popular event. A shorter 3 mile race was added in 2019 to accommodate those interested in getting a taste of paddleboarding without committing to a long distance paddle. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sign up and information at southbayboardriders.org/paddle-series/south-bay-paddle.

Memorial Tribute & Open House

The El Segundo History Committee Open House at the El Segundo Library in the Abbie Jean Mesak Krimmel Memorial Heritage Room, or “History Room.” The public is invited to view photographs, clippings, maps and other memorabilia related to El Segundo. Members from the Friends of the Library will be on hand to answer questions about volunteering. Free activities and talks and a presentation about the El Segundo Blue Butterfly. Local photographer Sarah Ainsworth will talk about her Blue Butterfly photos currently on display in the Library’s Reading Lounge. Volunteers from the El Segundo Blue Butterfly Conservancy and other organizations will be in Library Park to guide interested persons to the Pollinator Garden, Blue Butterfly Circle and the Rose Garden, maintained by the El Segundo Women’s Club. A memorial tribute will be held for Norma Nicolson, beloved library staff member of over 22 years. All are invited to share your memories of Norma at 3 p.m. in the Community Room. 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 111 West Mariposa Ave. and Main Street, El Segundo. For more information on event times, call (310) 524-2728.

TOCApalooza

A free day-long celebration of the Arts. Discover artistic vendors, enjoy amazing food and drink and family entertainment. Ticketed food, beer and wine. Kids Zone. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance.

Polliwog park Juneteenth concert

A family friendly celebration to celebrate Juneteenth at Polliwog Park, Live music, delicious food, and vendors. 2 – 7 p.m. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. For more information visit manhattanbeach.gov.

Family Camp Night, Hopkins Wilderness Park

Bring the Family to Wilderness Park for a night of camping under the stars. There will be fun group games, crafts, and activities organized by Recreation staff. Campsites feature a shared grill and sink. Each group must have one adult. Please bring your own food. Saturday starting at 2 p.m. Check out Sunday at 12 p.m. $80 per family of 4. $20 each additional person. Sign up at redondo.org.

Terranea Resort Sound Series

Live music and epic sunsets while enjoying summer cocktails, beer, bites and coastal breezes at Nelson’s. Remix will be mixing the beats from 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way. Tickets, information and line-up at terranea.com.

Poetry Apocalypse Readings, RB Main Library

A South Bay poetry group that has attracted International attention will be reading from their newly released book “Quantum Entanglement.” The poetry is a tribute to how diverse voices relate to each other and the human heart. 1 – 3:30 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor Meeting Room, 303 Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Meet Author Rosa Kwon Easton

“White Mulberry” was inspired by author Rosa Easton’s own grandmother’s life The novel is a deeply moving portrait of a young Korean woman in 1930s Japan who is torn between two worlds and must reclaim her true identity to provide a future for her family. 3 p.m. Katy Geissert Civic Center Library, 3301 Torrance Blvd., Torrance.

Docent Guided Nature Walk, Alta Vicente Reserve

Explore the native coastal sage scrub habitat and see concrete observation stations built in the late 1920s to support the 14-inch guns at Ft. Macarthur, view what remains of a dual 6-inch gun battery built during WWII and visit one of the best preserved Cold War-era Nike missile launch sites in the country. Moderate to strenuous hike. Wear sturdy shoes. 9 a.m. Meet in front of the Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall flagpole area, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd, RPV. Admission is free and open to all. More info at losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260.

Surfboard Broker Pop-Up

Shop surfboards and gear during this Surfboard Broker pop-up. Gourmet sandwiches and pizza by Soprano’s Deli. 12 – 4 p.m. TrustedGut Brewery & Taproom, 2907 182nd Street, Redondo Beach. Trustedgut.com.

Paper Shredding, Mira Costa

Waste Management, in partnership with the City of Manhattan Beach, is hosting a free paper shredding event! The event is open to City of Manhattan Beach residents and businesses only and is first come, first served. 9 – 11 a.m. 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Mira Costa High School Parking Lot, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach, in the student parking lot.

Sunday, June 22

P.S. I Love You Poker Run

The 1st Annual Poker Run Tournament hosted by LAX Auto to benefit P.S. I Love You Foundation and our programs for the City of Gardena. Got a cruiser, a classic, or head-turning hooptie? You’re invited to the most unpredictable, feel-good car rally of the summer — all to support the kids who need it most. 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Krispy Kreme, 1199 Artesia Blvd., Gardena. Tickets and information: psiloveyoufoundation.org.

Dune restoration volunteer event

Join The Bay Foundation and project partners as they work to continue the restoration of our beautiful beaches. Volunteers will help plant and seed native dune species as an approach to increase coastal resiliency. 9 – 11 a.m. Check in at the El Porto parking lot at the Marvin Braude bike trail and Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Farmers Market, Riviera Village

Farm fresh produce and pre-made foods every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1801 S. Elena Ave., Redondo Beach.

Torrance Antique Street Fair

Downtown Torrance every 4th Sunday of every month with over 200 vendors. Shoppers and vendors alike love the laid-back alternative to big, hot arena swap meets. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. On the streets of El Prado and Sartori Avenue, Old Torrance. More info at torranceantiquefaire.com.

Monday, June 23

Lego Club, RB Library

Tickets required. Get your tickets at the reference desk 15 minutes before the start of the program. Limit of 40 individuals. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. 2nd floor meeting room, 303 Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Tuesday, June 24

Family Movie Event, RB North Branch Library

Sonic 3. Tickets required. Get your tickets at the children’s reference desk 15 minutes before the start of the program. Limit of 40 individuals. 3 – 5 p.m. North Branch Library Meeting Room, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach.

South Bay Bridge Club, Lomita

Great class for advanced beginners and intermediate players and anyone who would like to become a better bridge player. This week will teach you how to promote tricks using finesse. Teacher: Gerri Soffa-Carlson. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 24100 Narbonne Ave. unit 105, Lomita. For questions call (310) 325-7222. bridgewebs.com/southbay.

Cancer Fighting Summer Salads

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers this free workshop led by Paula Marchica, RN, cancer survivor and integrative nutrition health coach. Participants will learn how to prepare easy, nutritious summer salads featuring cancer-fighting ingredients. A food sampling will follow the demonstration. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, June 25

Pride Storytime, North Branch Library

Tickets required. Get your tickets at the reference desk 15 minutes before the start of the program. Limit of 40 individuals. 3:30 – 4 p.m. Meeting room, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Medicare 101, Zoom

Torrance Memorial IPA offers a free educational program where you can learn about Medicare and the different types of insurance plans available to you. 6:30 – 8 p.m. For questions call (310) 257-7239. zoom.us/my/torrancememorial. Meeting ID: 550 271 0842.

Upcoming:

Thursday, June 26 – Saturday, June 28

The Sound of Music, OCF Auditorium

Haven Academy of the Arts presents The Sound of Music, a full-scale production of the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic performed by our talented student cast. OCF Auditorium, 343 Coral Circle, El Segundo. For showtimes and tickets visit havenartsacademy.orgl. ER