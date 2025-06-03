Baywatch Community Calendar 6-5-25

Thursday, June 5

First Thursday Artwalk, San Pedro

Live music, theater, food and more at First Thursday ArtWalk. Between Pacific Ave, Harbor Boulevard, 4th, and 9th Streets in downtown San Pedro. 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. There is plenty of metered street parking (free after 6 p.m.) and a paid parking lot at 6th and Mesa. For more information visit 1stthursday.net.

Friday, June 6

“A Marble in the Jar,” by Browning

“A Marble in the Jar” follows the professional surfing journey of Tatiana Weston-Webb, including a heartbreaking loss at a World Title, and her struggle to fight her way back to the top. Directed by Greg Browning, Tatiana’s coach, mentor, and close friend. Browning recently passed away from ALS. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The movie starts at 7 p.m. Hermosa Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. $20. Tickets: southbayboardriders.org.

Reimagined Poetry Invitational Art Exhibition, Redondo Pier

Presented by Friends of Redondo Beach Arts, for 3 weekends in June. Five galleries on the Redondo pier will be filled with art inspired by poetry — over 125 artworks by 58 artists from California and beyond. Opening reception from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Pier Plaza above the Redondo Beach Pier. For more information visit friendsredondobeacharts.org or call (310) 720-4943.

Love for All, Common Space Brewery

Pride Hazy IPA release and Drag Show with the one and only Queen Vidja D. For just $20, you’ll not only secure your spot at the show plus a $5 donation to PFlag is included in the price. Drag show starts at 9 p.m. 3411 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne. Tickets are available at order.toasttab.com/online/buy-beer, scroll to the bottom of the page.

Terranea Sound Series

Ongoing through August 30. Sound Series at Nelson’s returns for another summer of live music under the stars. This year’s series features 27 nights of oceanfront performances, taking place most Friday and Saturday nights. Guests are invited to enjoy classic California sunsets, dance to South Bay’s best local bands, and indulge in Nelson’s beloved coastal cuisine – all set against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. Live music plays from 7 – 10 p.m. with Cassie B. on Friday, June 6 and The Lucky Ones Saturday, June 8. General public $30. Tickets, line-up and additional information are available at terranea.com/summer-celebrations. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. For questions call (310) 494-7891.

Lunch and Learn: Combating Fatigue in Oncology

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop led by Colleen Malinow, an oncology-certified nurse practitioner at UCLA. Participants will learn about the causes of fatigue during cancer therapy and how to safely boost energy levels through diet, exercise, supplementation, sleep hygiene, meditation and emotional support. In Person and via Zoom. 12:30 – 2 p.m. Lunch: 12:30 – 1 p.m. Workshop: 1 – 2 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. Advance registration is required. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Hands on CPR Training, Long Beach

Long Beach Medical Center is teaming up with Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) to host a free, interactive Sidewalk CPR event. The event features a compelling survivor story and hands-on practice, empowering the public to save lives. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Long Beach Exchange, 4069 N. Lakewood Blvd., Long Beach. Call Michele Franco at (562) 706-7506 when you arrive.

Comedy Improv Show

The Experimentals and South Bay Unscripted perform hilarious, unscripted, improvised comedy from audience suggestions at the Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. 7:30 p.m. $10 at the door.

Saturday, June 7

R10 Paddleboard Race

The R10 Prone Paddleboard Race has two race courses, a historic 8-mile course and a family friendly 2-mile short course. The Long Course (8 miles) is from Torrance Beach out to the R10 buoy and back. Short Course (2 miles) Is from Torrance Beach north along the shore to Knob Hill and back. The R10 Paddleboard Race is brought to you by The South Bay Boardriders Club. 7:30 a.m. Sign up at southbayboardriders.org/paddle-series/r10/.

Hermosa Beach Fine Arts Festival

The Fine Arts Festival takes place Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, June 8 on the lawn at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, at the intersection of Pacific Coast Hwy. and Pier Avenue. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Over 100 juried artist booths with all mediums represented, outstanding student art exhibition, face painting and art activities for kids. Visit hermosafinearts.com.

“Discovery” opening reception

The journey of discovery is as boundless as creativity itself. Enjoy an evening at the Gallery of Hermosa with artwork that encapsulates the thrill, curiosity, and revelation that come with the process of finding something new. Free. Open to the public. 5 – 8 p.m. 138 Pier Ave. Visit galleryofhermosa.com.

Stitch & Sew

Materials and sewing machines are not provided. Participants are encouraged to bring items or projects that they are currently working on to the program to get tips or pointers. Limit of 30 individuals. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. North Branch Meeting Room, 200 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Louie Cruz Beltran, El Segundo Library

Musician Louie Cruz Beltran will bring a unique solo percussion presentation to the El Segundo Public Library in the library’s Reading Lounge. This free program is an informative and interactive exploration of Afro Cuban and Latin rhythms that explains their origins and how they made their way into today’s music. 2 p.m. 111 W. Mariposa Ave. Contact the Reference Desk at (310) 524-2728 for more information.

South West Manuscripter’s Writers Group

A support group for writers to network and exchange information. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor Conference Room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach.

Sunday, June 8

Heal The Bay Community Service Day

Help clean up the coastline of Redondo Beach by picking up trash that often gets overlooked but poses a danger to ocean animals and our environment. 9:30 – 11 a.m. Open to volunteers of all ages. Visit jewishla.org for how to register and event location at Redondo Beach shoreline.

Story Time, White Point Nature Center

Fun stories about the cool critters that live on the nature preserve by participating in crafts and hands-on activities. Recommended for kids ages 3-6 and their caregivers. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Free to attend and no registration required.

Story time at Hopkins Wilderness Park

A free story time in the park with a story read by a City Recreation Leader followed by a fun activity. 1 – 1:45 p.m. 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach.

We the People of South Bay, RPV

A gathering of the South Bay’s most impactful social justice and pro-democracy organizations. LGBTQ+ rights, workers’ rights, housing affordability, transit justice, and democratic engagement right here in our community. 1 – 5 p.m. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Choral Evensong, St. Cross Hermosa Beach

St. Cross Music Department invites you to an evening musical offering. This contemplative service of music, poetry and prayer will feature the St. Cross Chancel Choir, and the choral music of Herbert Sumsion and Stephen Paulus. All are invited to a reception which will follow the event. A good will offering is appreciated. 4 p.m. 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach.

Amateur Athletic Union Volleyball

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) will host a youth qualifier volleyball tournament for the national AAU competitions on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit aauvolleyball.org.

Rooftop Ritual Sound Healing

Wellspring 88 and Shade Hotel Redondo Beach come together this summer for a waterfront rooftop wellness series. Explore a variety of guided mindful movement and meditation practices on the rooftop of Shade. 4:30 – 6 p.m. Shade Hotel, 655 N. Harbor Drive. $40. Reserve your spot at wellspring88.com. Bring your own mat, small blanket, pillow for comfort, eye shade recommended.

Monday, June 9

Mindful Yoga on the Beach

Beach Cities Summer Free Fitness with Yoga in Hermosa Beach. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bring a towel and dress in layers, it can get chilly. Meet adjacent to Scotty’s Restaurant on the Hermosa Beach Strand. Register online at bchd.org/freefitness.

Tuesday, June 10

Bridge workshop, South Bay Bridge

Great class for advanced beginners and intermediate players and anyone who would like to become a better bridge player. Promoting tricks through length. Tuesdays: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 24100 Narbonne Ave., Lomita. For questions and more information call (310) 733-9425 or visit bridgewebs.com/southbay.

Lymphatic Health and Wellness Essentials – Via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop led by Alex Villanueva, OT, CLT. The session will cover the importance of the lymphatic system, common misconceptions about lymphedema, and practical tools for managing lymphatic health. 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Dementia Caregiver Support Groups

It’s not an easy job being a caregiver and especially for someone related to you. Get the support you need. On the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Joslyn Community Center, 1601 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Facilitated by Beach Cities Health District social workers. Free service. Visit bchd.org for more information.

Wednesday, June 11

Hermosa Beach Pride

Through Sunday, June 15. The 5th annual Hermosa Beach Pride Festival takes place in downtown Hermosa. The weekend will be packed with events for all ages and identities. Bring your friends, kids, and allies down to the beach to help celebrate Pride in Hermosa. Visit hbpride.org for a list of events.

Pride Run with Hermosa Run Club

Meet up with the Hermosa Run Club group at Hermosa Beach Pier, 1 Pier Ave., by the surfer statue, and join the group as they do their weekly Pier-to-Pier run at 6:30 p.m. Following the run, the HRC typically grabs food and drinks at Tower 12 and/or Creamy Boys. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be made via hbpride.org/donate. More information regarding Hermosa Beach Pride events can be found at hbpride.org.

Culinary Tour inspired by Blue Zones

Chef Ginger will show how to make Mediterranean Cod with garlic wine sauce and side dishes that pull this whole Blue Zones dinner together. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Lazy Acres, 2510 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. $65. Sign up at classes.lazyacres.com/classes/hermosa-beach. For more information call (424) 260-1400.

Upcoming:

Friday, June 13

Pride Kick-Off Party

Mix and mingle with other South Bay queers and allies. Bring your dancing shoes and come early if you want to participate in some meet & greet games. Music, drinks, games, and parties! 8 – 11 p.m. the Studio, 636 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets: $5 minimum donation. 21+ only. Visit hbpride.org/events/pride-after-party-2025 for a complete list of fun Pride activities.

Cruise at the Beach. King Harbor

Redondo Beach’s Legacy Car show celebrating season 24. Plenty of vintage, custom, classic, muscle, and hot rod cars. GTO’s, Dodge, Ford Trucks, and other antique autos will be on display. Live music, 50/50 raffle.Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. 3 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

Summer Reading Program starts

Sign up for the Summer Reading Program “Level Up at Your Library.” Programs for children, teens and adults. All programs are free, but many require registration. Check the calendar of events at library.redondo.org for locations and times or programs.

Pride Parade, Hermosa Beach

Pride Mornin’ Meet-Up before the parade. Grab breakfast with friends and family on the north or south end before marching/sashaying down The Strand to join groups at the Pride Lifeguard Tower for the infamous group picture. Wear your most rainbow-riffic pride gear. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Meet-ups happening at both ends of town: north end, Gitana Cafe, 2600 Hermosa Avenue and North End Bar, 2626 Hermosa Ave. South End, Bolt, 190 Hermosa Avenue. Groups will leave from each morning meetup location at 12:30 p.m. ABC7 News will be there covering the parade and Beach meetup.

Pride Community Beach Day

Surf, Sun, Swim, Sand and fun at the beach near the Pride Tower Pier Plaza for a fun-filled beach day. Families are welcome. Set up early, starting at 10 a.m. Volunteers will be on site to keep an eye on everything. Free beach activities from 1 – 4 p.m. All ages, all inclusive.

Begg Pool Kickoff Party

Kick off the summer with us with water games, swimming and music. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1402 N. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach. For more information contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448 or via email mbparksandrec@manhattanbeach.gov.