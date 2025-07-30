Baywatch Community Calendar 7-31-25

Spotlight:

The International Surf Festival

The 62nd International Surf Festival, hosted by Torrance and the three beach cities, begins this Friday, August 1, with the Charlie Saikley Six Man Volleyball Tournament, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Manhattan Beach pier, and the LA County Lifeguard Championships, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach pier. The festival continues through the weekend with the signature Dwight Crum Pier to Pier swim Sunday morning, starting at 9 a.m. at the Hermosa Beach pier. For a complete schedule visit SurFestival.org.

Thursday, July 31

International Surf Festival

Through Sunday, August 3. Four South Bay beach cities, the world’s best lifeguard service, and physical fitness for thousands of participants. Athletes will be competing at Swimming, Volleyball, Surfing, bodysurfing and more. This event provides physical fitness activities to thousands of participants. For a schedule of events visit surffestival.org.

Summer concert, Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Village Summer Vibes presents The Adriana Bravo Band, funky female-led covers. 6 – 8 p.m. Bring a blanket and enjoy a laid back evening with live DJ sets, lawn games, and picnic-perfect bites from your favorite Village eateries. 3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Hoffman Murphy Seminar

Angelika Cullers with KellerWilliams Realty will discuss, Right Size Your Life: Local Moves That Make Sense. 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Free to attend.

Summer Concert, Redondo Pier

Hot Lava, a B-52s tribute band will play from 6 – 8 p.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. Free. Brink blankets, low back beach chair, and a picnic.

Sunset Series, Palos Verdes

Ronobir Lahiri, a Sitar meets pop band will play from 5 – 8 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. $15 members, $18 general admission. Tickets at southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Friday, August 1

Sirens Art Exhibit

Artist reception from 5 – 8 p.m. Eva Aleman, Karne Baughman, Olena Boswell, Jennifer Chan, Esperanza Deese, Stephanie Kohler, Anu Kumar, Shweta Matai, Ronda Olson, and Michele Oviedo. Stop by and meet the artists. Easy Reader Newspaper office, 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach. On display through Sunday, September 21. Stop by on a weekday from 9 a.m. – 5p.m.

Charlie Saikley, Manhattan Beach Pier

Through Saturday, August 2. Twenty years ago this summer, Charlie Saikley passed away. Known as the “Godfather of Beach Volleyball,” Saikley was the man who over 49 years ago brought the Manhattan Beach 6-Man Volleyball Tournament to the South Bay. 2025 marks the eleventh year of the Jr. 6-man tournament. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. South side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. More information at manhattanbeach.gov.

Terranea Sound Series

Cassie B will be performing covers and originals at Nelson’s from 6 – 10 p.m. $30.Terranea, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets and information at terranea.com.

Saturday, August 2

Summer Surf Off, Manhattan Pier

South Bay Boardriders Club in collaboration with the International Surf Festival. $65. 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. South Side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Sign up at southbayboardriders.org.

Art Workshop, Manhattan Beach

All ages are welcome to the free Art Workshop. Projects for all skill levels. 1 – 3 p.m. Assembly Hall, Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Avenue. RSVP by July 31 at forms.gle/76iBUwBbfjztKywi9. For questions call (310) 798-3260.

Summer Country Music Concert

A night of music, food, and community fellowship at the St. John Fisher Summer Country Music Concert. 6 – 8:30 p.m. Barrett Hall Lawn, St. John Fisher campus, 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Live country music, family fun, and delicious BBQ. $10 for adults, $5 for kids. Pre-order your BBQ plates or salad, for $15 each, or you have the option to bring your own food and beverages. Bring picnic blankets and beach chairs. Tickets are available at sjf.org.

Paper Shredding event, Manhattan Beach

Open to Manhattan Beach residents and businesses only. First come, first served. 9 – 11 a.m. Mira Costa High School, student parking lot on the corner of 1401 Artesia Blvd. and Peck Ave.

Hands-On Conservation, Abalone Cove

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy to volunteer on a breathtaking coastal reserve helping restore wildlife habitat. Students can receive community service hours. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com. Abalone Cove Park, 5970 Palos Verdes Dr. S., Rancho Palos Verdes. 9:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Redondo Pier Summer Concert

Aster Baby and the Wild Rabbits, Indie-rock, will play from 6 – 8 p.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. Free. Brink blankets, low back beach chair, and a picnic.

Terranea Sound Series

Fair Avenue will be performing top 40s, classic rock, R&B, funk, and latin music from 6 – 10 p.m. $30. Terranea, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets and info at terranea.com.

Summer Sidewalk Sale, Hermosa

Through Sunday, August 3. The Hermosa Beach Chamber and the Visitor’s Bureau sidewalk sale throughout downtown Hermosa Beach. Local merchants will be offering special sales, promotions, and in-store activities. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hermosa Ave. and Pier Ave. hbchamber.net.

Sunday, August 3

Jr. 6-Man Beach Volleyball Tournament

Whether you just love the game of beach volleyball or indoor is your thing, the Jr. 6-Man Beach Volleyball Tournament is an opportunity to dress up with your friends, have fun, showcase your skills and prepare to play in the iconic Charlie Saikley 6-Man Beach Volleyball Tournament in the future. Winners will receive International Surf Festival T-Shirts and Medals. All day. South side of the Manhattan Pier. For information call (310) 802-5448 or visit manhattanbeach.gov.

Concert in the Park

The Doobie Doubles is a dynamic tribute band that pays homage to the legendary sounds of the Doobie Brothers. Take it to the Limit, Minute by Minute, It Keeps You Runnin’ and Jesus is Just Alright are the classic hits that will capture the spirit and energy of this live performance. 5 – 7 p.m. Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Bring a blanket, some low-back beach chairs, and party snacks.

Original comedy stage play, Hermosa Beach

Butterflies, Lies, and Alibis, a dark comedy mystery written and directed by Ray Hanna. A quirky, mind-bending tale of a missing fiancé, a shady general store owner, a flamboyant taxi driver, and a police officer in love up to her eyeballs—only to realize, nothing is what it seems. Tickets: $38 – $50. Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets are available at rimovisiongroup.org/our-shows-and-events.

Go Fly a Kite Day, El Segundo

Bring your own kites and join in the festivities. Free kites while supplies last. Arts & Crafts for kids. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Recreation Park, 401 Sheldon Street, El Segundo. For questions call (310) 524-2700. Free to attend.

The Wellness Edit, Manhattan Village

An empowering event that brings together movement, fashion, and self-care for an unforgettable wellness experience. Fitness partner, Barry’s, will lead two exclusive outdoor classes inspired by their Red Room workouts—featuring bodyweight and resistance band training. All mats and equipment will be provided. Bring a water bottle and the energy to move, sweat, and connect. When RSVPing, select which Barry’s class you’d like to attend. All guests are welcome to explore our wellness activations, brand pop-ups, and self-care experiences. To close the day, everyone is invited to join a rejuvenating sound bath from Equinox at 2 p.m. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Manhattan Village Outdoor Plaza, 3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/the-wellness-edit-tickets-1510893827109?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Monday, August 4

Zumba in the Park

Beach Cities Health District (BCHD), in partnership with the City of Redondo Beach presents Zumba in the Park. Instructors from BCHD’s Center for Health & Fitness will lead the free Fitness sessions. Julia Field, Alta Vista Park, 715 Julia Ave., Redondo Beach. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Register either online at bchd.org/freefitness or at the event. Pre-registration closes at 12 p.m. but walk-ups are welcome.

Shark Shack, Manhattan Roundhouse Aquarium

The Shark Lab is on a mission to help build an appreciation for sharks by reducing fear and informing the public about sharks and other marine life they may encounter at the beach. From lessons on the actual food that sharks eat to learning about the different species with real-life sharks, there will be interactive activities for all ages. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Shark Shack tent will be stationed at the end of the Manhattan Beach Pier near the Roundhouse Aquarium. Free. RoundHouseAquarium.org.

Tuesday, August 5

National Night Out, Manhattan Beach

Come join your community and meet your neighbors, connect with local officers, and mingle with community partners: Kiwanis MB, Leadership MB, Young at Art, Hometown Fair, PS I Love You Foundation, Soroptimist International of MB, and MBSAFE. Enjoy wine, light snacks, and a 50/50 raffle all supporting the NWC Clubhouse mortgage fund. RSVPs are appreciated and volunteers are needed. To join or volunteer email t.a.white3@verizon.net.

Another National Night Out, El Segundo

Free family event with live music, food, inflatable jumper, raffles, K9 Demo and more. 5 – 8 p.m. 300 block of Main Street, El Segundo.

Bridge Club, Lomita

Great class for advanced beginners, intermediate players and anyone who would like to become a better bridge player. This event will teach you More on the Dangerous Opponent. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. South Bay Bridge Club, 24100 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita. For questions call (310) 325-7222 or visit bridgewebs.com/southbay.

Singer Songwriter Showcase, Redondo Pier

Mikey J’s Singer‑Songwriter Showcase an intimate listening‑room style event where local singer‑songwriters perform their original music and share stories, all set against the backdrop of a Pacific Ocean sunset. 7 p.m. Project Barley Brewery, 136 International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach.

Diets and Cancer – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) offers a free workshop led by Lisa Statner, MS, RDN, CSO, an outpatient dietitian at USC Norris Cancer Hospital. Participants will learn about current research on popular diet trends and how they may relate to cancer prevention. 6 – 7 p.m. To join this virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, August 6

1st Wednesday Bird Walk, White Point Preserve

Join expert Bob Shanman for a walk and talk all about birds. Meet in front of White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Binoculars provided. 9 a.m. Free.

Upcoming:

Saturday, August 9

Grom-O-Rama 2025

Six different team and individual competitions including beach flags, water flags, paddle-board race, obstacle course, nation ball and swim race. Groms participate with the assistance of volunteers providing safety and coaching. For ages 5-13. Check in at 8 a.m. The Strand and 22nd Street, Hermosa Beach. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sign up: southbayboardriders.org.