Baywatch Community Calendar 8-14-25

Spotlight:

Friday, August 15

Manhattan Beach Open by AVP

Through Sunday, August 17. Reigning as the epicenter of our sport, the AVP Manhattan Beach Open reclaims its throne with the promise of solidifying four athletes into the history of beach volleyball on the Manhattan Beach Pier. Packed with decorated Olympians and former event champions, this is guaranteed to be a momentous and historic event for all fans. The volley starts at 8 a.m. More information at avp.com/event/2025-manhattan-beach-open.

Thursday, August 14

MBO Walk of Fame Pier Ceremony

This year’s tournament will be celebrating 65 years of beach volleyball tradition, honoring greats of the past and present. The celebration begins with the Volleyball Walk of Fame red carpet ceremony at the Manhattan Beach Pier. 3:30 p.m. This event will honor the 2024’s men’s and women’s champions – Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, Taryn Kloth, and Kristen Nuss.

Driver Safety Behind the Wheel

Will you pass your next driving test? What are the signs that you should stop driving? Aging can affect driving abilities when there are changes in vision, cognition, mobility and reaction time.. The Foundation for Senior Services, a non-profit organization linking the community with the needs of seniors will present a program about what you need to know. Questions and answers. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Redondo Pier Concert

Goldstein, Party of Five will be rocking the Pier with their 80s tributes. 6 – 8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the Redondo Beach Pier. Bring a blanket and or low back beach chair. Free outdoor event and is weather permitting.

Coin Club Meeting, Bay Cities Coin Club

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Show and Tell, Auctions, 50/50, and a Raffle. All ages are welcome. Gifts for kids. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 6323 W. 80th Street, Los Angeles. Visit baycitiescoinclub.com or for questions email baycitiescoinclub@hotmail.com.

Rise and Shine Redondo

A special presentation by Beau Basse of LeBasse Project featuring ARTesia Public Art Project. A public art initiative along ARTesia Blvd. Beau is especially eager to hear from community members and gather feedback that will help shape a public art experience that reflects and enhances the neighborhood. Have your voice heard and be part of ARTesia Boulevard. 7:45 – 9 p.m. South Bay Galleria community room, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sign up at nrbba.org.

Eat the Rainbow: Tips for a Colorful Diet – Via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) offers a free online workshop led by Alexandra Sullivan, a registered dietitian and board-certified specialist in oncology nutrition. Participants will learn how to incorporate a variety of colorful fruits, vegetables and other vibrant foods into their diet to support cancer prevention and overall wellness. The session will include practical, affordable tips for creating tasty meals packed with vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. 12 – 1 p.m. To join this virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Friday, August 15

Annual Rummage Sale, St. Francis Church

Through Saturday August 16, and Friday, August 22 through Saturday, August 23. Thousands of items including books, furniture, electronics, housewares, small appliances, home décor, art, sporting goods, garden supplies, power tools, toys, baby gear, holiday, jewelry, luggage, boutique items, clothes, shoes and more. Proceeds support buildings and grounds and outreach. 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Parish Hall, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. For more information call (310) 375-4617.

Terranea Sound Series

Enjoy live music and epic sunsets at Nelson’s. Experience an oceanfront soundtrack concert series, enjoy summer cocktails, beer, bites, and coastal breezes. The Reel Band will be performing with high energy bringing you the best of R&B, Hip Hop, Latin, Cumbia, Salsa, Old School Funk, Rock en Espanol, and much more. 6 – 10 p.m. tickets are available at terranea.com/summer. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Saturday, August 16

Hermosa Beach Museum Gala

The biggest fundraiser of the year. Celebrate history under the stars. 6 p.m. St. Cross Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. $100. For tickets and information visit HBMueseum.org.

Celebrate Wellness Gala

Join Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) for the return of an extraordinary evening. The 28th Annual Celebrate Wellness event will be held at the Westdrift Hotel, located at 1400 Parkview Avenue, Manhattan Beach from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. Celebrate support, celebrate hope, and celebrate wellness as CSC South Bay marks 38 years of providing free programs of support, education, and hope for those affected by cancer. This special evening, featuring KTLA Host and Manager of Community Engagement Wendy Burch, will include dinner, dancing, exciting live and silent auctions, entertainment, inspiring stories, and more. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting CSCSouthBay.org or by calling (310) 376-3550. All proceeds benefit CSC South Bay’s free support programs for cancer patients and their loved ones.

HBFOL Book Sale

Every 3rd Saturday of the month unbeatable prices on all items. From adult and children’s books, audiobooks, and DVDs. Large selection of novels. Two full shelves of books in large print and an eclectic assortment of jigsaw puzzles. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friends of the Library, 701 11th Place, Hermosa Beach.

Redondo Pier Concert

Alison Albrecht, a singer songwriter will be performing a variety of Pop/Folk tunes for a relaxing night on the Pier. 6 – 8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the Redondo Beach Pier. Bring a blanket and or low back beach chair. Free outdoor event and is weather permitting.

Heiva i Los Angles, HB Community Theater

From the City of Lights to the City of Angels… the rhythm of Tahiti is calling! Step into the magic of Heiva i Los Angeles, featuring a live drumming band, bringing the heartbeat of the islands straight to the stage. 8 – 10:30 p.m. 710 Pier Ave. $20 – $40. Tickets available at hipsleague.com/event-details/heiva-i-los-angeles.

Terranea Sound Series

Experience an oceanfront soundtrack concert series, enjoy summer cocktails, beer, bites, and coastal breezes. Crow Hill Band will be playing 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, and 00’s top hits. 6 – 10 p.m. tickets are available at terranea.com/summer. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Movie in the park, Ernie Howlett

Summer movie of Moana 2. The movie begins at dusk and is free. Bring a banket or beach chair and movie snacks. 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Sunday, August 17

Concert in the Park, Polliwog

Blue Breeze Band is an Award Winning premier Dance Party band that specializes in classic Top-40 Motown, R&B, soul, Funk, 90’s Hip Hop, Jazz and Blues music. 5 – 7 p.m. Bring blankets, low back beach chairs, and party snacks. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

PV Democrats Monthly Meeting

Join us for a hybrid (In-person and Zoom) club meeting at the Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. The meeting starts at 2:30 p.m. or come early to chat and network with other Democrats at 2 p.m. For more information, visit pvpdemocrats.org.

Monday, August 18

NAMI Monthly Meeting – virtual

Learn how Early Psychosis Intervention (EPI-LA) programs help youth ages 12–25 showing early signs of psychosis stay on track toward life goals through care, education, family support, and evidence-based treatment. Open to all. 7:30 p.m. Zoom ID: 889 8501 8333 Passcode: 520176. For more information visit namisouthbay.org.

Zumba in the Park with BCHD

Total newbie? You’ll fit right in. No experience required, no judgment ever. Free. Arrive early. 6:30 p.m. Alta Vista Park, on Julia Field, 715 Julia Ave., Redondo Beach.

Cancer Support: De-Clutter 101– via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) ) offers a free workshop presented by Regina Lark, PhD, owner of A Clear Path: Professional Organizing and Productivity. This interactive workshop will guide participants in creating a de-clutter plan and learning how to decide what to keep, sell, or give away. Fun and easy techniques will be discussed, with opportunities for questions. 2 – 3 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org

Tuesday, August 19

Medicare Educational Seminar

A free educational seminar with a licensed agent on changes and options for the 2026 Medicare Advantage Plans that will take effect on January 1, 2026. Enrollment begins October 15, 2025. Applications will be on hand. No commitment required. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 2110 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach. Contact Jose Juarez, Medicare Education Specialist, at (714) 640-7158 or by email at jjuarez2@memorialcare.org. Reserve a seat at memorialcare.org/events.

Wednesday, August 20

Vegan Potluck, Redondo Beach

Whether you’re a steak lover or a whole food, plant-based vegan, this potluck will be a decadent delight. Vegan means entirely plant-based, no meat, fish, dairy, eggs, or honey. Put your chef hat on or pick something up from a local vegan restaurant, and come join us for a fun-filled evening. 6 – 8 p.m. Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, Richelieu Hall, 907 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 540-5080. Free, just bring a dish to share with others. We encourage you to bring your own plate and silverware to minimize what goes to the landfill.

Upcoming:

Sunday, August 24

The Catalina Classic

The 48th Catalina Classic Paddleboard race. A 32 mile race from Catalina to the shores of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Established in 1955 as the International Paddleboard Race, the Catalina Classic is the oldest and most celebrated endurance paddleboard race in the world. This historic 32-mile marathon starts at Catalina’s Isthmus cove and ends at the Manhattan Beach Pier. The race attracts paddlers from all over the world and is known as the “Grand-Daddy of all paddleboard races.” This is a race by paddlers for paddlers. The race starts at 6 a.m. at Catalina and the top finishers are expected at Manhattan Pier at 11 a.m. To sign up and for more information visit catalinaclassicpaddleboardrace.com.

The Catalina Cup Paddleboard Race

The Catalina Cup is a fun family friendly 2 mile paddleboard race that will happen in conjunction with the world famous Catalina Classic. The Catalina Cup 2 mile paddleboard race will start and finish at the historic Manhattan Beach Pier. If you love paddling but the growling 32 mile Catalina Classic is a little out of your league, come down and race the Catalina Cup and then hang around to watch the worlds best long distance paddlers finish the 32 mile Catalina Classic. The race starts at 9 a.m. Sign up now at southbayboardriders.org/paddle-series/catalina-cup.