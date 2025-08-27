Baywatch Community Calendar 8-28-25

Thursday, August 28

Happy Hour with History, Hermosa Beach Museum

“Skateboarding from the South Bay” to the Smithsonian with Gerard Ravel. Joined by Boardmember Mark Shoemaker and skateboarding Smithsonian Inductee Cindy Whitehead. 6 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Ave. $5 admission. RSVP: hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Concert on the Redondo Pier

A free outdoor concert by the ocean featuring Supersonic-LA, the ultimate Oasis tribute band. Same gear, sound, and swagger. 6 – 8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the pier.

Thursday Meditation, Hermosa Beach

This class is for everyone. Learn to transform all life’s difficulties into valuable insights. 7 – 8:15 p.m. $15. Mahamudra Kadampa Meditation Center. For more information and meditation times visit meditateinthesouthbay.org.

Terranea Sound Series

Enjoy some coastal breezes and an epic sunset while listening to KAYLN. Terranea. 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets and information at terranea.com/summer.

Friday, August 29

Jimmy’s Buffet, Saint Rocke

A tribute to Jimmy Buffett with special guests. Doors open at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. 142 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. Tickets and information at saintrocke.com.

Paint your partner, Hermosa Beach

Forget still life. A wild, no-rules night where couples or friends sit across from each other and try their best (or worst) to paint one another’s portrait. Supplies are $80 per pair. 7 – 9 p.m. The Studio, 636 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. Sign up at partiful.com/e/18f2rjG1eJUkitpacfoS.

Saturday, August 30

Art reception, PVE

Pastel Illuminations reception sponsored by the Pastel Society of Southern California. 4 – 7 p.m. Malaga Cove Library, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Art will be on display until Saturday, September 13. Viewing hours and days: Thurs., Fri., and Sat. from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information contact Chris Stillians at (310) 373-5450.

Concert on the Redondo Pier

A free outdoor concert by the ocean featuring 1969 with classic rock and Blues music covers. 6 – 8 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the pier. This is the last summer concert.

Word Women: Poetry Heals – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) offers this free workshop every last Saturday of the month led by poet, teacher and cancer survivor Ja`net Danielo. Open to anyone who has or has had cancer. Tthe group uses poetry to explore and process the cancer journey as a path toward healing. Each session features a different theme, and no poetry writing experience is necessary. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

CBVA Volleyball tournament

The California Beach Volleyball Association will host volleyball tournaments for all ages on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier through Sunday, August 31. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information visit cbva.com.

5K Beer Run, Culture Brewing

Run for Beer. Join Culture Brew for a Labor Day Weekend fun run. Run, walk or jog a 5k course and celebrate at the finish line. The race starts at 10 a.m. and the beer starts when you cross the finish line. 327 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Sign up at breweryrunningseries.com.

Sunday, August 31

Concert at Polliwog Park

Britain’s Finest, a Beatles tribute band who bring back the look, the sound, the cheeky humor and the outright vivacity of the Beatles. A truly complete Beatles experience. Bring blankets, low back beach chairs, and snacks. 5 – 7 p.m. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Riptide Film Festival, Torrance

Join award-winning producers from Riptide Films and Evol Dog Productions as they present a bold vision of the new Hollywood. This exciting festival showcases the most innovative and boundary-pushing independent filmmakers from Southern California, all competing for top honors. Be among the first to witness these groundbreaking stories unfold on the big screen and see who takes home the festival’s prestigious awards. 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive. Tickets and event information at riptidefilmfest.com.

Monday, September 1

Labor Day Holiday

Labor Day is celebrated to honor the contributions and achievements of American workers to the nation’s economy and social progress. The holiday originated in the late 19th century through the labor movement, which advocated for better working conditions, reduced hours, and higher wages. It became a federal holiday in 1894 and is observed on the first Monday in September.

Tab Benpoit, Saint Rocke

Acclaimed Grammy-nominated Bayou Blues guitarist-vocalist Tab Benoit, Louisiana’s Living Legend, makes a local appearance at Saint Rocke, 142 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach. 7 p.m. Tickets: $68.75. For ticket information call (310) 374-2505 or visit etix.com/ticket/p/50460018/tab-benoit-hermosa-beach-saint-rocke.

Tuesday, September 2

PV Library Annual Community Art Show

The Palos Verdes Library District invites local artists and students to submit artwork for the Annual Community Art Show, held at the Peninsula Center Library, from Monday, November 10 – Sunday, January 4, 2026. Artwork in most media is eligible, such as painting, photography, mixed media, and sculpture. To enter, visit pvld.org/artinourlibrary and fill out the online application or pick up an entry form at any PVLD library. The deadline for submissions is September 29, 2025. Questions? Visit pvld.org/artinourlibrary or, email artinourlibrary@pvld.org or call (310) 377-9584 ext. 601.

Wednesday, September 3

Be Red Cross Reader for older Adults

A presentation for older adults provided by the American Red Cross. The presentation focuses on what seniors need to do to be better prepared for disasters. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. No registration is required. For more information on programs visit pvld.org.

Open House Point Vicente Interpretive Center

Los Serenos de Point Vicente is hosting an Open House to introduce community members to how they can become and participate as volunteer docents. Los Serenos de Point Vicente is in search of adults who are eager to learn about the local geology, flora and fauna, and history, and share their knowledge with museum visitors. 7 p.m. 31501 Palos Verdes Dr. W., Rancho Palos Verdes. A full description of docent duties and responsibilities is available at losserenosrpv.org/become-a-docent.

Become a Nature Guide

Field Trip Docent Training with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. 9 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve,1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Join us for a fun and engaging training session to prepare for assisting with 3rd grade nature field trips. You’ll help children connect with wildlife, plants, and the wonder of the outdoors. No experience is necessary, only enthusiasm for nature and helping children learn. Registration required. 18 years+. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

Upcoming:

Hermosa Beach Open Volleyball Tournament

Thursday, September 4 through Sunday, September 7. The Hermosa Beach Open showcases top-tier talent in professional beach volleyball. Providing Olympic level competition while celebrating the spirit of the sport, this tournament is also known for bringing the community together. Supporting this event helps promote the growth and popularity of beach volleyball globally. Admission to the event is free. Hermosa Beach Pier. Visit hermosa-open.com.

Portuguese Bend National Horse Show

On Friday, September 5 through Sunday, September 7, the Portuguese Bend National A-rated horse show will take off at Ernie Howlett Park, 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Having two fully scheduled rings and offering three different Medal Final events, with delicious BBQ, specialty boutiques and a children’s area with games, pony rides, face painting and entertainment for the entire family. Visit pcch.net to register and learn more. ER