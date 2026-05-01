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Jeremy Buck performing at BeachLife in May 2022, and the Hermosa Summer Concert, August 2010. Photo by Ken Pagliaro, Easy Reader file photo

BeachLife Live Streaming, courtesy of BeachLife and Ions.com/BeachLife

 

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Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
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