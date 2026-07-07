Bomb scare prompts evacuation of Hermosa Beach Strand, north of the pier

by Kevin Cody

A bomb threat led Hermosa Beach Police to evacuate businesses along The Strand at about 8:30 Tuesday morning, from the Hermosa pier north to Noble Park, at 14th Street.

Gardena police with bomb sniffing K9s concluded a search of the businesses, and beach in front of the businesses just before 10 a.m. No evidence of a bomb was found, and Hermosa police reopened the area.

Among the evacuees were guests and employees at the 99-room Beach House. Hundreds of volleyball players participating in the Beach Volleyball Club of America Championships were required to suspend play on the courts between the Pier and 14th Street and to leave the beach. ER