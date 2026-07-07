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Bomb scare prompts evacuation of Hermosa Beach Strand, north of the pier

Kevin Cody
Bomb scare prompts evacuation of Hermosa Beach Strand, north of the pier
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by Kevin Cody

A bomb threat led Hermosa Beach Police to evacuate businesses along The Strand at about 8:30 Tuesday morning, from the Hermosa pier north to Noble Park, at 14th Street.

Gardena police with bomb sniffing K9s concluded a search of the businesses, and beach in front of the businesses just before 10 a.m. No evidence of a bomb was found, and Hermosa police reopened the area.

A Beach House guest and staff wait in Noble Park after their hotel was evacuated. Photo by Kevin Cody

Among the evacuees were guests and employees at the 99-room Beach House. Hundreds of volleyball players participating in the Beach Volleyball Club of America Championships were required to suspend play on the courts between the Pier and 14th Street and to leave the beach. ER

Gardena Police Officers Joel Rodriquez and Danny Guzzo with K9 Ghost, who is trained to sniff out bombs. After a nearly two hour search, no evidence of a bomb was found. Photos by Kevin Cody