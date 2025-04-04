City Council looks to reduce losses at Redondo Beach Perfoming Arts Center

by Garth Meyer

The future of the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center was discussed Tuesday by the city council, for a building which lost $570,864 last year, considered a promising result after two “terrible years” coming off the height of the pandemic.

Jack Meyer, the new Redondo Beach cultural arts manager, and longtime technical director of the Arts Center, gave a report April 1, highlighting a recent upgrade to its sound system to make it state of the art.

Still needed changes, he said, included refurbished emergency lighting, fixes to the 20-year-old air conditioning system, replacement of 24-year-old carpet, and the theater’s even-older seats.

“The cushions are half as thick as they used to be,” Meyer said.

Another desired improvement would be restoration of the faded Indian slate tiles on the building’s exterior – which began as a dark gray/black and have become a light gray.

Elizabeth Hause, community services director, presented city staff recommendations to improve the 1,457-seat theater’s bottom line.

The list included adapting the theater to be able to show full-scale movies – to tap possible studio rentals for premieres and film festivals – parking lot events such as a farmer’s market; increasing rental fees for the first time since 2018; sponsorships such as seating endowments or naming rights; and renting out the theater for non-entertainment events like wedding receptions.

The Performing Arts Center operates on a rental-only basis, which city staff recommends it continue to do.

“Very low risk,” Meyer said. “We (rent) the theater to clients who sell tickets.”

City Manager Mike Witzansky noted that the Arts Center has historically cost the city between $500,000-$700,000 each year in net loss.

“What’s the priority recommendations? The timing? What is self-sustaining from this?” said Mayor Jim Light.

Councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., asked why fees haven’t been raised in eight years, while so many other city fees have been.

Meyer said it was because operators were nervous coming off the bad years of the pandemic.

“But at $600,000 (loss) last year vs. the previous million. We were ecstatic. Now is the time to act,” he said.

Staff will return to the council next month with estimates for the cost of an upgrade to show movies – and seek those studio rentals – along with more detail about potential capital improvements for city budget season this spring.

The city council had asked that staff look into the status of the theater as part of its 2024 strategic planning sessions. ER