Eagles football fundraiser gets boost from LeSean McCoy visit

Former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy makes a special appearance at the South Bay Eagles Alliance Pep Rally and Fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation on Saturday, Dec. 7. Photos by Laura Garber
The South Bay Eagles Alliance hosted their fundraiser at American Junkie, a popular Eagles fan bar. Approximately 300 fans attended the fundraiser raising over $20,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
McCoy takes photos with Eagles fans who raised over $20,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
Eric Fuzer wears the 2018 and 2025 Eagles Super Bowl Championship rings.

