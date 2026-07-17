Easy Reader 56th Anniversary Writing, Photography, Cartoon, Video Contest Guidelines

Easy Reader 56th Anniversary

Writing, Photography, Video and Cartoon Contest Guidelines

Presented by Paul’s Photo

Best story: $300

Best photograph: Camera

Best video: $150

Best cartoon: $100

Submission Deadline: Friday, Thursday, August 6, 2026

Publication date: Thursday, August 13, 2017

Submission requirements: Writings, photographs and cartoons must be submitted by email or on disk or flash drive. Videos may be submitted through transfer services or on disk or flash drives.

Email address: kevin@easyreadernews.com.

Mailing address: Easy Reader Box 427, Hermosa Beach, Ca. 90254.

Street address: 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach, Ca. 90254

Story guidelines: Stories may be real, imaginary or confabulated. Preference will be given to stories relating to the South Bay. Stories should be no more than 1,500 words. . Email stories to kevin@easyreadernews.com.

Photo guidelines: Photos must have been taken in the South Bay between September 2025 and July 2026.

File name format: lastname-title.jpg. 2 to 5 megabytes.

All photo submissions must be accompanied by the photographer’s name and address, when and where the photo was shot, type of camera and name of shot. Limit of 4 entries per photographer.

Video guidelines: Limit of 2 videos per videographer. 2 to 4 minutes. Preference given to videos relating to the South Bay.

Cartoon guidelines: Preference given to cartoons relating to the South Bay

Return policy: No submissions will be returned.

Usage rights: Writers, and photographers who submit entries to Easy Reader’s 2026 anniversary contest authorize Easy Reader and its affiliate’s limited rights for use of the submissions for print, web and social media. Participants retain ownership rights.