EDUCATION: MBUSD’s Teachers of the Year are celebrated 

by Mark McDermott

John Bowes, the superintendent of Manhattan Beach Unified School District, began his career as a teacher in 1990. He worked for many years within the massive Los Angeles Unified School District. He’d eventually become a principal and later an LAUSD administrator, and later an assistant superintendent in Palos Verdes and finally a superintendent in Davis before taking the helm at MBUSD. But like most educators, teaching drew him into his career.

These decades later, Bowes has been in thousands of classrooms. And a few months ago, at a school board meeting at the end of April in which the district honored its teachers of the year, Bowes made an emphatic admission of pure admiration.

“I’ve had the good fortune to work for four really great districts,” Bowes said. “I’ve seen a lot of great teachers. But I can honestly say without hesitation that the best teaching I have seen in 35 years has been over the last four years here in Manhattan Beach Unified.”

A teacher for each of MBUSD’s eight campuses was recognized. The MBUSD Teacher of the Year process is a rigorous one that engages many stakeholders, particularly fellow educators, and includes interviews and lesson observations for each nominated teacher. The teachers honored for the 2024-25 school year were Nataly Garcia, from MB Preschool; Susan Holton, Grandview Elementary; Heather Tuttle, Meadows Elementary; Jackie Murphy, Pacific Elementary; Liana Kuklinski, Pennekamp Elementary; Megan Montz, Robinson Elementary; Sue Steinmetz, Manhattan Beach Middle School; and Maddie Hutchinson, from Mira Costa High School, who was also named the MBUSD Teacher Of The Year.

“The teachers before you today represent the best of the best,” Bowes said. “And we’re so fortunate to have them as part of our team and in front of our students, leading our classrooms every day.”

Nataly Garcia was presented with her recognition by MBUSD Assistant Superintendent Irene Gonzalez-Castillo, who referenced what a fellow MB Preschool teacher said in her nomination.

“Nataly consistently goes above and beyond in every aspect of her role, whether serving as a union representative or tackling the everyday challenges of teaching,” Gonzalez-Castillo said. “She has proven time and time again that she is dedicated as a leader and advocate for both students and fellow educators. Nataly is a strong voice in our grade level discussions, offering innovative ideas and ensuring that teachers’ concerns are heard. She is never afraid to speak up, standing as a strong representative for all of us. Her willingness to help regardless of the task or circumstance, shows her unwavering commitment to the success of our preschool and the well being of her colleagues. With years of experience and dedication to the preschool, Natalie has demonstrated, not only exceptional teaching, but also a true passion for making a difference. Her leadership, support and advocacy sets her apart.”

Gonzalez-Castillo noted that Garcia was about to complete her PhD. in educational leadership at Cal State Long Beach

“This is the most exciting part — Nataly is about to become Dr Garcia,” she said. “We expect to see great things. Natalie is a strong advocate for early childhood education and its place in public education.”

Grand View Elementary Principal Tara Grings said her words in praise of fourth grade teacher Susan Holton actually came from Spike, the bearded dragon who sits under a heat lamp every day in the back of Room 101, Holton’s classroom. “He actually wrote Susan Holton’s speech,” she said, as she pinned a photo of Spike at the front of the podium.

“From my warm spot on the science lab shelf, I’ve seen a lot,” she said, reading as Spike. “Mentos experiments fizzing in Cola, students testing sunscreen with UV reactive beads, laughter, wide eyes and the kind of curiosity that you just can’t fake. And through it all, one constant, Mrs. Holton. Every morning, she feeds me my crickets just the way I like them, not too crunchy, not too jumpy. She knows my moods, respects my basking time, and even lets the kids hold me when they’re calm and gentle, and they always are, because she’s taught them that living things matter. I’ve watched students come in afraid of stick bugs, uncertain about geckos, and absolutely terrified of the tarantula. Honestly, so am I. But week after week, they grow brave, they grow kind, they grow curious. That’s the Mrs. Holton effect, and it’s not just science. She makes sure every fourth grader leaves with strong math skills, multiplication tables included. She knows that math and science are teammates, not strangers, and she knows that learning isn’t just in books, it’s in the crickets, in the sunbeams, and in every sticky-fingered high five after a good experiment.”

Grings noted that Holton manually creates all five elementary master schedules. “She somehow manages to keep all the specials, like PE, Makerspace, music, and of course the science lab scheduled and running smoothly,” she said. “…Mrs. Holton goes way beyond teaching. She creates a community.”

“I am just a dragon,” Spike said. “But even I know a rare species when I see one, and it’s Mrs. Holton. She’s one of a kind.”

Meadows Elementary teacher Michelle Krzmarzick arrived at the podium with several costume changes, all sparkly, ranging from a leprechaun’s hat to a magician’s cape, and all belonging to special education teacher Heather Tuttle.

“I don’t know where she shops,” Krzmarzick said at the beginning of her remarks, in which she expressed pride in how all the assembled teachers “bring the magic” to their classrooms daily. “And speaking of magic, I want to present to you somebody truly magical, Heather Tuttle. If teachers were creatures of legend, she would be a unicorn, and she is known as the unicorn of our school. Why? Because unicorns are rare, beautiful and full of wonder. Ms. Tuttle makes ordinary days extraordinary by being extra — with props, manipulatives, crazy glasses, funky eyebrows, eyelashes, whatever it takes to get kids’ attention and keep them…Unicorns have a special power that makes the world brighter wherever they go. Ms. Tuttle does that every single day. Patience, kindness and endless positivity make even the toughest assignments feel possible to her students.”

“Unicorns also represent hope and dreams. Ms.Tuttle teaches her students not just reading, writing and math. She teaches them to envision the possible. She shows them that they can do hard things. They still find that learning can be fun. Even on her worst day, they still find a welcome seat in her classroom. Please know that seats in her classroom might wobble, bounce, squish, or even be covered in reversible sequins. There’s a seat for everyone at Miss Tuttle’s table. But seriously, I’m here to tell you that Ms. Tuttle is the real deal. She’s brilliant. She’s a highly trained professional who is exploding with substance and creativity. She sets goals for her students, and they reach them. When you see her teach, you see rigor, high standards, high expectations and, of course, fun. So today I want to say thank you to Ms. Tuttle, our very own unicorn. You’re a once in a lifetime kind of amazing, and we are lucky to have you as Meadow’s Teacher of the Year.”

Pacific Elementary Principal Amanda Vavao described kindergarten teacher Jackie Murphy as a “true treasure” who elevates the entire school.

“Jackie is the kind of teacher who every child deserves and every parent hopes for,” Vavao said. “Her classroom is a place where students feel safe, seen and inspired. She brings out the very best in every child, not just academically, but as human beings. Her kindness, patience and steady encouragement gives students the confidence to take risks, to grow and to believe in themselves each and every day. What makes Jackie so special isn’t just her creative lessons or her ability to adapt to every student’s needs. It’s the love that she pours into everything that she does. She builds strong, lasting relationships with her students and their families, making everyone feel that they belong. And yes, sometimes that love comes dressed in a costume and a creative accent, but always with purpose and heart. As a colleague, Jackie is generous, thoughtful and endlessly supportive. For nearly 20 years, I watched her lift others up with grace, with wisdom and with just the right amount of sparkle. Her impact on our students and staff is immeasurable. She’s touched so many lives and made Pacific Elementary a better place simply by being her amazing self.”

Penekamp Elementary Principal Sharon Witzansky paused when she arrived at the podium to honor third grade teacher Liana Kuklinski.

“Something unexpected happened tonight,” she said. “I wrote this well before this meeting, but I wanted to tell you a little bit about something I know about Ms. Kuklinski. For many of us who want to be teachers, it started when we were very young, and [for Ms. Kuklinski], it all started in Mrs. Ishii’s second grade classroom. Mrs. Ishe is here tonight, which I didn’t expect.”

She gestured to where the former second grade teacher from Aspire Slauson Academy in South Central Los Angeles sat in the audience, here to celebrate her former student, these decades later. The room filled with applause

“It all started in Mrs. Ishii’s second grade classroom when Liana, a student, became inspired to teach,” Witzansky said. “The warm, loving, safe environment provided by Mrs. Ishii motivated Liana and her classmates to learn at high levels. Now all grown up, Liana has been giving her gift of teaching to our students in Manhattan Beach Unified for over a decade. If you have ever had the privilege of watching Liana work her teaching magic, she is like a calm conductor leading an orchestra of learners. She is organized, supportive, and strives to meet each child’s individual needs with kindness and grace. The adults who work with Liana feel this level of support as well, as Liana is an attentive listener who helps to solve problems and always follows through. She is dedicated and willing to learn new methodologies, even if it means putting in more time and effort. Liana is nothing but a joy to work with and her students, colleagues and principal are so proud that she is Pennekamp Teacher of the Year.”

Robinson Elementary Principal Katie Cavalaro praised the passion and purpose second grade teacher Megan Montz brings to every aspect of her work. But she also had some special helpers for her task at the podium — a gleefully cheering group of Robinson second graders, seated on the floor before her. One little girl held aloft a bouquet of flowers that was nearly as big as she was.

“Megan knows every child deeply — what they need, academically, socially and emotionally — and she works tirelessly to meet them where they are, whether she’s teaching a concept in a small group on the carpet, or extending learning for a student ready to go further,” Cavallaro said. “Megan’s commitment is impressive. She continually adapts the curriculum, tries new strategies and finds ways to help every child succeed. Megan also brings a calm, thoughtful presence to her classroom. Through daily routines and classroom meetings, she creates a space where students feel seen, supported and safe. Her clear expectations and consistent care let students know they are valued and that she’s always there to help them grow. She prioritizes social, emotional learning, building a kind inclusive community where every child feels respected and understood. Megan’s smile and positivity are contagious, and she lifts up her students, celebrates their efforts and helps them take pride in their work. The classroom culture she creates is one that students are proud to be a part of, and one that truly reflects our Robinson Riptide values every day.”

Manhattan Beach Middle School Principal Luke Olesiuk said PE teacher Sue Steinmetz has been a calm and collaborative presence at the school for many years and teaching and learning alongside her has been a privilege for both her colleagues and students.

“While I have plenty of wonderful things to say about Sue, including her commitment to students and staff at MBMS and her passion for teaching, the words of her colleagues are also incredibly impactful, and I’d like to share a few of those with you now,” Olesiuk said. “According to her fellow staff members, Sue exemplifies the highest standards of dedication and passion in maximizing student academic success as a surf PE teacher, as well as the surf coach. For decades, Sue has had a unique ability to engage students both in the classroom and on the beach. No matter the weather conditions, Sue skillfully adapts her teaching to meet the diverse needs of her students, ensuring that each one of them feels supported and challenged. Her commitment to student success is unwavering, creating an environment where students are encouraged to develop not only in their athletic abilities, but also with important life skills such as perseverance, teamwork and resilience. Sue fosters a climate of care and equity in both her PE classroom and through the surf program. She engages each student individually and recognizes their unique strengths and talents. Whether she is on the field or in the surf, Sue creates a space where students feel safe to take risks, try new things and grow in their athletic and personal development. She consistently models empathy, respect and teamwork and reinforces our social, emotional learning principles by teaching students the importance of communication, self awareness and that resilience by promoting equity, care and [Social Emotional Learning] into her lessons. Sue fosters that positive, supportive atmosphere where every student can thrive, and she gives them yet another reason to be motivated and come to school.”

Mira Costa High School’s Teacher of the Year, Maddie Hutchinson, was also honored as MBUSD’s Teacher of the Year. MCHS Principal Jennifer Huynh said that in preparing her remarks, it was hard to grasp how many different aspects of the school are impacted by Hutchinson, who teaches English and drama.

“I want to emphasize that she really focuses on the importance of supporting her students inside and outside of the classroom,” Huynh said. “She does an amazing job with balancing the importance of academic standards as well as the social emotional needs of her students and her peers. Personally, she checks in on admin all the time and asks, ‘How are you doing?’ which we don’t get very often. Her classes are always very lively. They’re active, with a lot of healthy dialogue, and she really encourages students to think beyond what’s written in a text or maybe what’s written on a board, because I think she truly cares about students learning how to think for themselves, not just what to think.”

Huynh said that Hutchinson leads the district’s Equity, Diversity, Social Justice and Inclusion committee, which is tasked with creating a positive culture on campus.

“And she does that without being asked, and without being paid, because that is just who she is as a person,” Huynh said. “She’s also a huge advocate for equity, diversity and the importance of including others. To you and me, this may seem like buzzwords, but to her, this is embedded within who she is as a person and everything that she does.”

Hutchinson is also the advisor for the Link Crew, the student group that helps new students feel welcome on campus. They played a key role in helping Pacific Palisades students to campus this year, after the fires. She’s also the school’s Comedy Sports adviser (“Which helps our students in high school,” Huynh said), and assistant to the director for MCHS drama productions.

“She’s not busy at all,” Huynh said. “….And so it just continues to tell you how much Ms. Hutchinson truly involves herself within the Costa Community. Also, she’s a Costa alum, so it just continues to validate how much she cares about our school and our community.”

In an email interview, Hutchinson said the fact she came from MBUSD makes the recognition even more resonant.

“Being awarded Teacher of the Year means many things,” she wrote. “It means my efforts and hard work are noticed and appreciated. I cannot stress enough how that alone is super powerful and beautiful. Teachers face all sorts of scrutiny and backlash even when we are simply advocating for what we believe is right, so feeling like my voice and efforts matter is huge.”

She wasn’t one of those teachers who knew early on that this was her calling. After she graduated from San Francisco State in 2009, she worked in retail for a few years, but always felt something was missing.

“It wasn’t until a close friend asked me, ‘What kind of legacy do you want to leave behind?’ that I started to really consider career paths,” Hutchinson wrote. “It became less about what would be fun or glamorous or result in a flourishing bank account (barometers I think many of us use when first considering what to do). I found myself instead focusing on how I could leave any sort of positive mark on society. Once I started to consider my future through that lens, teaching surfaced quickly. I remembered the adults who saw and validated me during my own adolescence, and I thought to myself, ‘Yeah, that meant a lot to me. I could do that for others.’”

She found a Masters in Education and all roads led almost magically back to Mira Costa. From her first day as a student teacher, everything felt right. Now, she works alongside many of the teachers who inspired her to join the profession.

“First and foremost, I always proudly say that Jonathan Westerberg inspired me to become a teacher,” Hutchinson said. “I found my voice within the walls of his English and Drama classes during my 10th and 11th grades, and when I found myself reflecting on how great it could be to empower young people, it was his teaching style, lessons, creativity, and passion that I kept coming back to. He was the best teacher I had ever had, and I just remember thinking, ‘If I could be half as good as he was, I can change someone’s life in a positive way!’”

Hutchinson was also inspired by MCHS teachers Shannon Vaughan, Hien Nguyen, and Jim Amberg.

“Shannon was my freshman English teacher and Creative Writing teacher at MCHS, further helping me discover the magic of storytelling (which I went on to study in college as a cinema major),” she said. “Hien was my AVID teacher whose enthusiasm for both life and learning made a deep mark on me, and whose electric energy I try to summon myself. Jim was my first drama teacher at Pacific Elementary school and then MBMS. He is a huge reason I pursued drama in the first place, and therefore a huge part of what sent me on the journey that ultimately brought me to teaching.”

Even as writer and dramatist, Hutchinson never saw this plot twist coming in her own life — not just the recognition, but her return to her hometown, as an educator.

“To be honest, I never planned on returning to the South Bay, let alone teaching at my alma mater,” Hutchinson said. “I am so thankful that the journey turned out that way, but it was never the plan. I feel that teaching in the community I grew up in, even if it wasn’t the plan, has become a very special element of my life. I can identify with many of the pressures and challenges my students face, as well as grasp many of the joys and successes that come with life on campus and in the South Bay community. Because I once sat where my students sit (literally; I teach sophomore English in the room I had sophomore English!) I feel like we can connect over shared experiences. A lot has shifted and evolved over the years, but I do feel a particular connection with each group of students.” ER