Essay Writers: Your Next Favorite Platform to Get Help?

If you’ve ever done even a cursory search for essay writers online, you know just how many platforms out there offer academic help. And since you’re reading this, one particular platform caught your eye: EssayWriters.

At first glance, Essay Writers has an unbeatable appeal: it promises only original, AI-free papers from vetted experts across 100+ subjects. But what if we dig below the surface? Would EssayWriters prove itself to be a reliable place to get affordable academic help?

Keep reading our EssayWriters review to discover our first-hand experience with the platform, a deep dive into the platform’s fine print, and customer reviews online.

What to Know About the Essay Writers Service

Whatever paper or discipline you need help with, EssayWriters has you covered. With 100+ subjects and 20+ paper types supported, the platform can meet virtually any need for students at various academic levels, from high school to PhD.

EssayWriters offers a wide range of services, from custom writing to proofreading, rewriting, and editing. Problem-solving and calculations are also valid order types on this platform.

Placing an order is a simple affair at EssayWriters, but you still maintain a great deal of control over your experience. For instance, you decide which expert to hire among the professional essay writers available. At the same time, the platform offers a number of customer protections, including:

Robust data security and privacy policy

Free plagiarism and AI reports

Unlimited revisions, available for free

Escrow system: the writer gets paid only after you confirm you’re happy with the paper

Who Are the Essay Writers for Hire?

As of writing, EssayWriters counts 400+ essay writers, all of whom were vetted beforehand. That vetting process ensures every writer has the right qualifications and experience to consistently do a great job, no matter how complex your order may be.

Being in charge of choosing your helper might be a somewhat complicated task for some customers, but EssayWriters has done everything in its power to facilitate the process. First, you have comprehensive writer profiles at your disposal. They give all the information you may need to make a well-informed choice, such as:

Rating and reviews

Academic background (degree, discipline)

Languages used

Orders completed, with the top five paper types and disciplines

If you want to be extra sure you hire the right person because your order is unusual or complex, you can always talk to writers directly. Don’t worry about your payment yet: writer selection takes place before you’re required to make a deposit.

All in all, after browsing EssayWriters’ pro essay writers, we can confirm that they have the qualifications needed to make easy work of any order. What’s more, you can find diverse expertise there, from writers specializing in nursing case studies to those primarily working with STEM papers.

How Much Does EssayWriters Cost? Pricing Overview

If you’re not used to the kind of flexibility EssayWriters offers in its pricing, you might feel a bit lost at first. But fret not: this flexibility is the key reason why the platform is the best place to get help if you’re looking for cheap essay writers.

Simply put, the per-page rates depend on the deadline, academic level, and paper type you choose. The discipline, on the other hand, won’t drive the price higher. What’s more, you can benefit from the lowest rates starting with a five-day deadline, which is quite generous.

Here’s a short overview of custom writing rates for essays:

In addition to pocket-friendly rates, you also get a bunch of extras for free:

AI and plagiarism reports (on demand)

Formatting

Title page

References

Unlimited sources

Unlimited revisions

There are a few paid extras, although EssayWriters does its due diligence to warn you about them on its Pricing page. So, you won’t have to grapple with surprise fees.

How EssayWriters’ Customer Support Fares

EssayWriters’ customer support is available 24/7 via an end-to-end live chat. Agents are responsive and helpful, and our messages consistently get answered within minutes, even at midnight.

Although you might not like the lack of over-the-phone support, we’d still say EssayWriters’ customer support fares well. Besides 24/7 availability and responsiveness, the support team is also readily available if you struggle to find the best essay writers for your order. The prompt for contacting the support team is displayed right above the list of available writers, in fact.

A Word on Delivery & Revisions

With EssayWriters, you can expect your order to arrive on time. Our own experience corroborated what we found in numerous customer reviews online: EssayWriters doesn’t miss its deadlines.

If that alone isn’t enough to ease your mind, EssayWriters covers late delivery in its refund policy. In other words, the platform would refund you for missing a deadline, so there’s a financial incentive for it to stick to its on-time delivery promise.

As for revisions, there’s a lot to like about EssayWriters’ policy in that regard. They’re free and unlimited, and writers tend to complete them as soon as they can. There’s no minimum delay for revisions (some platforms may state that revisions take at least 24 or 48 hours).

There are two rules you should keep in mind to benefit from free revisions, however:

You should send your request within 14/30 days (the timeframe depends on the paper length)

Your request should align with the initial requirements

Should You Expect Quality, Original Papers?

In a word, yes. First of all, the platform’s top essay writers deliver papers with at least a 96% originality rate, as per its internal quality standards, and without any AI-generated content. You can get a free plagiarism and AI report to see proof for yourself.

As for the paper quality, our five-page college essay on the role of generative AI in misinformation scored high across multiple criteria:

Sourcing : All sources were reliable and reputable, with sourcing suggestions fully taken into account

Structure : The essay followed the standard five-paragraph structure, with a clear thesis statement, signposting, and transitions

Content : The thesis statement was compelling, with solid reasoning and evidence laid out in its defense

Language : The essay read like a text written by an ENL writer, with appropriate word choice and no typos or mistakes

Vocabulary : It was advanced enough to meet expectations set for a typical college student

EssayWriters: Our Verdict

So, is EssayWriters legit? The answer is a resounding “yes.” As we could see for ourselves, the platform connects you with vetted writers, delivers papers as promised, and protects your interests as a customer in multiple ways.

Here’s our final snapshot of EssayWriters’ key pros and cons to help you decide whether this platform is right for you.

Pros:

✅ 400+ qualified experts ready to take on virtually any order

✅ Wide range of supported paper types, services, and subjects

✅ Affordable pricing with all essentials like plagiarism and AI reports for free

✅ Responsive 24/7 customer support available via live chat

✅ Quality papers with proper sourcing, argumentation, and vocabulary

Cons:

❌ A lot of writers to choose from, so you might feel overwhelmed initially

❌ Revision time isn’t included in the deadline