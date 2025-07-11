Log In
Fourth future at 32nd annual Riviera Village 5k

Kids line up at the 32nd Annual Village Runner Fourth of July 5K and Firecracker Dash. In the main race for 2025, Billy Atkinson, 23, of Redondo Beach won with a time of 15:04. The top female finisher was Calene Morris, 31, of Torrance, crossing the finish line in 16:41. 

The men’s second-place runner was Kenny Valdez, 27, of Carson, with a time of 15:12; followed by Owen Ladinig, 22, Redondo Beach, in 15:23. For women, Abby Hong, 28, of Manhattan Beach, finished second at 17:15. The third-place female was Kamilah Salim, 16, of Budapest, Hungary, with a time of 17:23. Photo courtesy SCS Photoworks. ER

