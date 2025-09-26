Log In
Groundbreaking ceremony for Herondo open space Sept. 30

A conceptual rendering of the coming park at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and 190th Street. Image courtesy City of Redondo Beach

The City of Redondo Beach will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 30, for work on the open space under the power lines along Herondo Street west of Pacific Coast Highway. 

The right-of-way ground is owned by Southern California Edison. The new project will beautify the land with native plants and add a walking path. Construction is set to begin Oct. 1.

Phase One, including work on the Eastern half of the site – just over two acres – is expected to be complete in four months. 

