Groundbreaking ceremony for Herondo open space Sept. 30

The City of Redondo Beach will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 30, for work on the open space under the power lines along Herondo Street west of Pacific Coast Highway.

Guests are asked to wear comfortable shoes and park on Herondo Street.

The right-of-way ground is owned by Southern California Edison. The new project will beautify the land with native plants and add a walking path. Construction is set to begin Oct. 1.

Phase One, including work on the Eastern half of the site – just over two acres – is expected to be complete in four months.