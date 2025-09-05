Hermosa Beach About Town: Dog park initiative, HB honors 9/11, and Pier performances

by Laura Garber

Dog park initiative gets more legs

The Hermosa Beach Parks, Recreation and Community Resources Advisory Commission voted on Tuesday, Sept. 2, to form a Community Dog Park Subcommittee that will work with City staff to gather information such as potential sites, cost estimate, funding sources, rules and enforcement strategies. Chairman Barbara Ellman and Commissioner Elka Worner will serve on the subcommittee. The subcommittee will also work with Hermosa Beach’s Bark for a Park community organization to present their findings before City Council.

Hermosa Beach will honor 9/11 victims and first-responders

On Sept. 11, the City of Hermosa Beach will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Hermosa Beach 9/11 Memorial (Greenbelt & Pier Ave) at 7:30 a.m.

Remarks by Mayor Rob Saemann and other special guests will be made before the Honor Guard’s Posting of the Colors and a moment of silence. Ceremonial music will be featured.

“Elected officials and Police and Fire representatives will be invited to place wreaths at the memorial. Following the program, free flowers will also be made available for anyone wishing to pay their personal respects,” the City’s press release said.

Pier Performances

Volleyball to the north, music to the south. Day at the Beach Events in partnership with the City of Hermosa Beach is hosting the highly anticipated Hermosa Beach Open, an old-school style professional adult volleyball tournament honoring the City’s longstanding beach and volleyball culture. The tournament will happen all day north of the Pier. Just south of the Pier, the annual concert series featuring headliner band Ozomatli, a rock band from Los Angles featuring salsa, jazz and reggae. Joker’s Hand and Triple Bueno will open starting at 3 p.m.