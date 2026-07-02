Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club named top 10 in the country for growth

by Laura Garber

Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club has been ranked among the nation’s top 10 lawn bowling clubs for membership growth in the last five years by US Bowls, the national lawn bowling organization.

The club, started by former Hermosa Beach Mayor John Clark in 1936, celebrated their 90th anniversary in April. The club holds free lawn bowling lessons every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Clark Field on Valley Drive.

“Curious people who show up get a warm welcome and the offer of free lawn bowling lessons and membership,” club member Jim Mueller said. “They find that lawn bowling is a game that’s easy to learn and play socially, but offers the opportunity for advanced competition, even to the world championship level.”

Over the Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, September 5, 6,and 7, the club will host an All Comers Tournament. Top lawn bowlers from across the nation are scheduled to attend for three days of competition.

Former eleven-time national champion Neil MacInnes was a member and Hermosa resident Aaron Zangl competed on the national and world stage.

“We are now working with these clubs to document what they have done well so that other clubs across the country can learn from their experience and apply those same strategies locally,” U.S. Bowls president Pam Edwards said. “The Hermosa Beach club’s growth is a real accomplishment and a wonderful example of what engaged, dedicated leadership can do for a club.” ER