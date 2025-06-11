Hermosa Beach Little League names Smith President, Coach of Year

Sunday, June 1, was closing day for the more than 500 players, representing 48 teams in the 2025 Hermosa Beach Little League season. The league fielded the largest number of players since its founding in 1951.

Closing day ceremonies traditionally honor the championship teams and the league’s volunteer parents.

This year’s Coach of the Year was Evan Smith, who is also next year’s League president. Smith will be taking over for Dave Shott, who served as president for the past two years.

Dom Mancuso, of the Major League Champions, Alert: South Bay, was named MVB by a vote of fellow players. Mancuso threw 16 strikeouts and scored his team’s only run in the 1-0 championship game.

The Wibberley Awards are presented each year to players and parent volunteers who represent role models in terms of leadership, self-sacrifice, and leadership. The award, as well as the Clark Stadium major league baseball field, is named after former Hermosa Beach Little Leaguer and Little League coach Rory Wibberly, who died in an accident at age 21.

Nolan Harris was presented a 2025 Wibberley Award for volunteering countless hours, most notably in the Alatorre family snackstand.The Alatorre Family was also recognized for their season long, snackstand service.

Lynn Garafalo Wright was presented a 2025 Wibberley Award for taking responsibility for uniforms and equipment over the past four seasons.

Former league president Mark Mamber was presented the Wibberley Award for, in his words, “Surrounding myself with a board family that brought expertise and skills I don’t have.”

For more about the Hermosa Beach Little League, including next spring’s season, visit HermosaBaseball.com. ER