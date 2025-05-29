Hermosa Council relaxes restrictions on events at businesses 

by Laura Garber

The Hermosa Council, on a 4 to 1 vote, eased the special event permit application process, which business owners had called outdated and overly-restrictive. The changes reduce restrictions on amplified sound, event hours and allows more special events per month.

Councilmember Dean Francois cast the opposing vote because he opposed the new rules’ ban on alcohol sales in the M1 (light manufacturing) zone. The ban would negatively affect nonprofit funding raising events, Francois said.

The M1 zone has evolved in recent years into the ‘Cypress Arts District,’ catering to art galleries, studio spaces and special events venues.

Mayor Robb Saemann proposed the ban on alcohol sales, he said, to prevent the M1 zone

from becoming a commercial zone. The ban would not prohibit free alcohol from being served.

Kathy Knoll, co-owner of Uncorked wine shops, urged the Council to streamline the application process and to ease the requirement for a parking management plan if an event uses six or more of a business’ parking lot spaces.

“We need to get out of micromanaging everybody’s business,” Knoll said. “Let us be creative, let’s be flexible.”

Mayor Pro Tem Michael Detoy won council support for eliminating the parking plan requirement unless an event uses 15 or more parking lot spaces.

The number of special events allowed was limited to three per month in the M1 zone and 18 per year in the commercial zones. The allowable hours for M1 zone events was increased from three to five, and the number of event days in commercial zones was increased to 36 days.

Additionally, special events are prohibited on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco De Mayo, Memorial Day weekend, Labor Day weekend, Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.