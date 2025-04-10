Hermosa Volleyball Open in fall okayed, 2028 Olympic quest begins

by Kevin Cody

The Hermosa Beach Open volleyball tournament will return to the Hermosa pier for the second consecutive year in September, under an agreement approved by the Hermosa Beach City Council at its Tuesday, April 8 meeting.

The City Council also discussed the city taking ownership of the Hermosa Open, similarly to how Manhattan Beach owns its signature beach volleyball tournament.

And Hermosa will pursue designation as a 2028 Olympics beach volleyball training site, Mayor Dean Francois announced at the Tuesday meeting.

City ownership of the Hermosa Beach Open was proposed by local volleyball tournament director and former AVP (Association of Volleyball Professionals) player Mark Paaluhi.

Last summer, when the AVP tour cancelled its Hermosa tournament, Paaluhi, with help from fellow 16th Street volleyball players, hastily staged a scaled down Hermosa Open, with sand rather than stadium seating.

The “old school” tournament was enthusiastically praised by fans and players, including 10 Olympians recently returned from the Paris Olympics. The $150,000 in prize money was more than most AVP prizes. Wedbush Financial, owned by local volleyball players Gary and Eric Wedbush, was the title sponsor

Following the success of the locally produced Hermosa Open, Paaluhi asked the city for a contract to produce the tournament for three more years. His proposal included a waiver of the City’s $19,494 “indirect cost” fee. Or alternatively, he proposed the city assume ownership of the tournament, and hire a tournament producer.

City ownership of the Hermosa open, he said, would “assure continuation of the city’s volleyball legacy,” regardless of the AVP’s uncertain future.

Paaluhi noted the AVP has pivoted away from beach tournaments in favor stadium tournaments. In the past AVP held as many as 24 beach tournaments, nationwide. Currently the AVP has just two scheduled, in Manhattan Beach, and Huntington Beach.

The council indicated during discussions it favored the City taking over the Hermosa Open in the future, though not this year.

On a motion by Councilmember Michael Detoy, seconded by Councilmember Raymond Jackson, the council voted 5-0 to waive the $19,494 fee for the upcoming Hermosa Open in exchange for sponsorship recognition.

Bid to host 2028 Olympic Beach Volleyball (practices)

Mayor Dean Francois attended a meeting last Saturday for Los Angeles area mayors, convened by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, about the 2028 Olympics.

At the meeting, Francois said at Tuesday’s night, he applied to have Hermosa Beach included on a list of training venues for 2028 Olympics beach volleyball teams.

But following Saturday’s meeting, he said, Santa Monica has withdrawn its offer to host the 2028 Olympics beach volleyball games.

“The location for the games is wide open. We’re going to try to get our foot in the door. Maybe we can parter with Manhattan Beach,” Francois said.

City Manager Suja Lowenthal said city staff will follow up on Francois suggestion.

“I love the optimism,” Lowenthal said. ER