How to Verify a Renter’s Active-Duty Status Before Making a Lease Decision in California

Your prospective tenant says they are active duty military. Or maybe a current tenant just handed you deployment orders and expects you to know what comes next. Either way, you face a decision shaped by federal law, and getting it wrong can unravel an eviction, expose you to a Department of Justice inquiry, or result in a reversed judgment. California landlords who treat military status as a minor detail tend to learn the hard way that it is not.

TL;DR: Federal law through the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act gives active-duty tenants specific lease and eviction protections, and California adds its own rules on top. Before making any adverse lease decision, verify status through the Defense Manpower Data Center or a third-party service. If you are filing for eviction, courts will not issue a default judgment without proof that you checked.

Why Active-Duty Status Rewrites Your Legal Obligations in California

The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), codified at 50 U.S.C. § 3901, applies in every state regardless of what local law says. Courts require landlords to produce an affidavit of military status before any default judgment can proceed, making verification not just a practical step but a legal precondition.

California adds its own layer. State law caps security deposits for active-duty military tenants at one month’s rent for unfurnished units, even when the small-landlord exception would normally allow you to collect two. The California Fair Employment and Housing Act also prohibits refusing to rent or applying stricter conditions because a tenant is active duty military.

One distinction that trips up landlords constantly: the SCRA protects only those currently serving on active duty. Veterans are a separate category. Once service ends, those protections disappear.

The Two Verification Methods That Hold Up in Court

Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC): The Department of Defense runs a free public portal at scra.dmdc.osd.mil where landlords can check military status. When you have the tenant’s Social Security number and date of birth, the results are accurate and fast. Without the SSN, the system returns a report laced with disclaimers that many California courts treat as inconclusive.

SCRACVS: The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Centralized Verification Service performs status checks without an SSN. It accepts a name and date of birth, delivers clear yes or no results, and produces notarized documentation that courts accept. For landlords who never collect a tenant’s SSN, this service closes the gap the DMDC leaves open.

Both tools draw from the same underlying military records. The practical difference shows up when your identifying information is incomplete, and the eviction deadline is real.

What to Do at Lease Signing

At the application stage, you do not need formal verification for the lease itself. What you cannot do is treat an active-duty applicant differently because of that status. Higher deposit demands, stricter income thresholds applied only to service members, or outright denials based on military status all violate California law.

If the tenant discloses active-duty status, ask for a copy of military orders or a letter from their commanding officer and keep it in the file. That documentation speeds up any future communication if deployment comes up, and it protects you in a dispute about what you knew and when.

The Verification Process Before an Eviction Filing

This is where the requirement becomes non-negotiable. Before a California court can issue a default judgment, you must submit an affidavit confirming the tenant’s military status. A judge cannot proceed without it.

That affidavit needs the tenant’s full name, date of birth, and Social Security number when available. It then declares one of three outcomes: the person is on active duty, the person is not on active duty, or the status could not be determined after reasonable efforts. Get it notarized before you submit it. Run your verification first, attach the results to the affidavit, and file both together.

What Happens When California Landlords Skip This Step

Courts that discover a landlord ignored SCRA status during eviction proceedings can reverse judgments and reopen cases. The DOJ actively enforces SCRA violations and has pursued landlords in California specifically for this pattern, not just when landlords knew a tenant was military, but when they failed to check.

The paper trail is straightforward to build: run the verification before any adverse action, save a timestamped copy of the result, and document that the verification date matches your decision. Landlords who do this consistently stay out of trouble. Those who skip it and later face a servicemember claiming SCRA protection often spend more in legal fees than the original dispute was worth.

FAQs

Does a California landlord need to verify military status for every tenant?

Not at the lease signing. Verification is required before filing for eviction when the tenant does not appear in court, because the SCRA mandates an affidavit of military status before a default judgment can proceed.

Can I deny a rental application because the applicant is active duty?

No. California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act prohibits refusing to rent or applying different conditions based on military or veteran status. Doing so opens you to a discrimination claim under state law.

What if I do not have the tenant’s Social Security number to check their status?

Use a verification service like SCRACVS, which confirms active-duty status using just a name and date of birth. DMDC searches without an SSN return disclaimers that courts frequently reject.

Can an active-duty tenant break their lease without penalty in California?

Yes. Under the SCRA, a servicemember who receives deployment or permanent change of station orders can terminate the lease by delivering written notice along with a copy of those orders. The lease ends 30 days after the next rent due date following that notice. California law does not override this federal right.