Jack’s Surfboards and the South Bay Boardriders Club season opening contest streamed on YouTube

by Will Watson

On a cool morning, before the first light of the day, Jack’s Surfboards and South Bay Boardriders Club (SBBC) were on the beach in El Porto, preparing for the first contest of the Subaru Pacific 2025/26 surf series.

Light, offshore winds, a layer of fog, and 2- to 4-foot surf continued throughout the day. Though often challenging, there were some hidden gems with ample scoring potential. In the Open Longboard division, Rodney Buck III scored the highest single wave score of the day with a 9.3 (out of 10). His solid nose-riding and monstrous hacks provided the first excellent ride of the year.

It wasn’t just the adults who put up big scores. In the Micro Grom Assist division (9 years old and under, who are pushed into the waves by a parent), three surfers put up big heat totals: Luke Hoshino scored a 15.90 (the highest heat total of the day), while Cai Berry posted a 13.77 and Sebastian De Silva had a two-wave total of 14.77.

There was a ton of talent in each division, but a special congratulations to all the groms out there charging in waves that were double overhead (to them). With nearly 150 surfers in 11 divisions (and a record number of female competitors) the SBBC continued to share the stoke with local families.

“We grew up with surf contests here in the South Bay and there were a dozen locals on tour,” Contest Director Matt Walls said, “but then there were no more local contests here, and as a result, there were no more locals representing the South Bay on tour. The foundations of the SBBC are the surf and paddle events, but our main goal is to create the platform for kids to follow their passion through ocean sports.”

Sponsor Jack’s Surfboard’s crew showed up in a big way too, matching the pumping surf with pumping music from DJ Andre. There were games, prizes, and T-shirts for everyone and special gift bags and trophies for all finalists. Even Santa Claus made a stop, bearing gifts for all the kids present…even the naughty ones.

Black Line video recorded the contest. For years they’ve been compiling overview videos of the contests. But now Black Line is livestreaming every heat of the competition, for viewing on YouTube.

As the sun went down, awards were presented to the top finishers and congratulations were given to all participants and volunteers in this first surf event of the year. Results can be viewed on liveheats.com.

The SBBC surf series continues in Torrance beach on January 24, sponsored by Dive N’ Surf.

To view the Jack’s/SBBC contest, visit South Bay Boardriders Club on YouTube.

To register, or for more information visit SouthBayBoardRiders.org ER