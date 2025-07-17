Junior beach volleyball leagues struggle with dates

by Laura Garber

Hermosa Beach in July is to beach volleyball what Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is to Little League baseball in September, Denny Lennon told the Parks and Rec Commission at its July 1 meeting. Lennon is the long time director of AAU National Beach Volleyball.

Each July, for the past three decades, Lennon has run the AAU Girls and Boys Junior National Beach Volleyball Championships on courts stretching three blocks north of the Hermosa Beach pier. Upwards of 500 teams, and their families, from 40 states, participate in his tournaments, Lennon said.

Also in July, BVCA (Beach Volleyball Club Association) hosts its national championships in Hermosa, drawing an equal number of players and families.

BCVA president Jeff Smith said there is a small “window” for the junior competitions. They must begin after July 4, when the indoor youth volleyball season ends, and be done by July 20 because some high schools start in early August.

In recent years, the AVP professional volleyball league has hosted a third youth volleyball tournament in Hermosa.

With the three tournaments competing for the early to mid-July dates, one of the tournaments has to be held in late July. This summer the AVP Junior Nationals won’t be held until the week of July 21-25.

At the July 1 meeting, Lennon’s AAU and Smith’s BVCA asked the Parks and Rec Commission for long term scheduling agreements with the city.

Smith presented what he said was an AI generated study that showed the 300 families the BCVA tournament brings to Hermosa reserve 4,000 to 5,000 rooms, generating $200,000 to $350,000 in TOT (Transient Occupancy Tax) revenue, and that the families spend $3 million in local restaurants and stores. (Two downtown hotel owners told Easy Reader they are close to 100 percent occupancy during the summers, which the BCVA study did not account for.)

Commissioner Tom Moroney proposed conducting a post tournament economic study this year.

No AVP representative attended the July 1 meeting. Last year, the pro AVP tournament was denied a date for its traditional July Hermosa Open. Its youth tournament was awarded a date in late July, as it has been this summer.

In 2017, AAU and BVCA were directed by the City Council to coordinate dates and logistics for their tournaments. In particular, the council wanted the two tournaments to use the same courts and portable restrooms.

Last Year, Nichols suggested to the Parks and Rec Commissioners that the three leagues rotate their dates each year.

Smith said if he is told to have his tournament in late July he will move the tournament to another city.

“If Hermosa were to make me go at the end of July, I would probably have to move my event because my members will not play past July 20,” Smith said. It would affect teams coming to Hermosa. I know my membership, they’re very loyal,” he added.

He also noted that the BVCA tournament is a showcase for college recruiters.

“We were here first for the junior world and I feel it’s a direct attack on the BVCA for AVP to constantly try to take our dates. I constantly need to fight them,” he said.

AVP is requesting the city grant them 16 event days versus the 10 they were approved for in 2024 and the seven in 2025. City staff is recommending the council give AVP only eight days. City staff is also recommending three year agreements for the tournaments, with the third year events subject to being canceled if they conflict with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, whose opening ceremony is July 14.

Moroney proposed the City give AVP two additional days at the end of July.

“I would say to AVP, you’re welcome, we want you here, we just can’t give you all you’re asking.” Moroney said.

The council will vote on next year’s youth volleyball scheduling at its Tuesday, July 22 meeting.

“I don’t know what the vote will be. But you will know directly who is in support of the AVP and who’s in support of the BVCA,” Smith said.

“You got all this, Hermosa,” Lennon said during an interview at his tournament on Tuesday while gesturing to the three blocks of games, and their hundreds of youth volleyball players. “Don’t mess this up.” ER