LA Galaxy to host World Cup watch parties in Hermosa Beach

by Laura Garber

Despite an upsetting USA loss against Belgium 4-1 on Monday, Hermosa Beach will still celebrate the World Cup in local style, on the beach.

The Los Angeles Galaxy, a Major League Soccer Club, will host family-friendly and free FIFA 2026 World Cup watch parties South of Hermosa Beach pier on Tuesday, July 14 thru the final match on Sunday, July 19. No events will take place Thursday or Friday, July 16 and 17.

The beach event will live stream the semi-final and final matches on the big-screen. The event also includes LA Galaxy player and alumni appearances, youth programming, music, giveaways, limited-edition merchandise and immersive sponsor activities.

“Hermosa Beach and outdoor activities go together like sand and surf,” said Hermosa Beach Mayor Mike Detoy in a City press release. “We’re proud to again partner with the LA Galaxy to bring our community and visitors the chance to experience world-class soccer, just steps away from Hermosa’s world-famous beaches.”

Tuesday, July 14: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Semi-final Match)

Wednesday, July 15: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Semi-final Match)

Saturday, July 18: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Bronze Final Match)

Sunday, July 19: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Final Match)

LA Galaxy also held watch parties along Pine and Broadway in Long Beach where nearly 3,000 people attended the USA versus Australia match on June 19. The club also held viewings at Carson’s Galaxy Park where roughly 2,000 people attended each day.

In 2014, LA Galaxy hosted watch-parties on Pier Plaza that drew an estimated 4,000 people to watch the match between USA and Germany. (Germany won 1-0.) The MLS club sponsored a jumbo screen at the pierhead for the outdoor viewers, while neighboring restaurants and bars opened early for their soccer fans. ER