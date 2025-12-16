Letters to the Editor 12-18-25

Money management

Dear ER:

Three Hermosa Beach City Councilmembers just spent hundreds of thousands of tax dollars replacing an experienced city manager with an inexperienced one — with no explanation.

Tell us again about fiscal responsibility and transparency, Councilmembers Michael Keegan and Dean Francois and Mayor Rob Saemann.

Justin Massey

Hermosa Beach

The right stuff

Dear ER:

Hermosa Beach made the right call in hiring Steve Napolitano. He’s experienced, steady, and already knows how to navigate the challenges ahead. Most of the council recognized that and moved forward, voting him in as our new city manager.

Councilmember Ray Jackson did not. Jackson turned a straightforward confirmation vote into a spectacle. Instead of respecting the legitimate hiring process — one that included a national search and interviews with experienced candidates — he defaulted to his usual playbook: accusing colleagues and residents of racism, misogyny, and underhanded tactics. Anything to avoid admitting a simple truth. He didn’t get his way.

Jackson continues to inflate the record of the former city manager while minimizing

Napolitano’s decades of public service. During the council meeting, Jackson acknowledged Napolitano is smart, capable, and fully able to do the job, then voted against him anyway. He even said he once campaigned for Napolitano, making his current objections ring

hollow. Jackson didn’t like the outcome. It’s time to move on and start doing the job he was

elected to do and work with his fellow councilmembers.

He can keep nursing grudges, or he can start working for Hermosa Beach. He can’t do both.

Elka Worner

Hermosa Beach

Fire fuel

Dear ER:

President Barack Obama once shared that his children, on their way to school during the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, asked him, “Hey Daddy, did you plug up that hole in the middle of the Gulf yet?” Weeks earlier, the CEO of BP Petroleum had resigned after demonstrating a stunning lack of compassion in response to the explosion and its consequences.

Accountability means those in charge accept responsibility, communicate transparently, and reassure the public that both current dangers and future risks are being addressed.

Can we always count on the oil industry to do that? I think you can guess which emoji belongs here.

Weeks ago, the Chevron refinery in El Segundo experienced the largest explosion in its more than 100-year history. As a resident of the neighboring Manhattan Beach Tree Section, I witnessed a massive mushroom cloud of fire that lasted more than an hour, following a blast so powerful it felt like an earthquake — strong enough to shake the couch in my living room. I was stunned to hear that no injuries were initially reported. Anyone in close proximity to that part of the plant would almost certainly have perished.

Officials quickly reassured residents that no danger was imminent, yet many of us felt deeply vulnerable. A significant number of families left their homes. Yes — it was that large, that violent, and that frightening to witness.

What remains beyond belief, even today, is the silence from authorities regarding the cause of the explosion. I have yet to hear a single elected official or person of authority publicly say the most basic and necessary words: “We are going to get to the bottom of what happened and determine whether this was negligence or an accident.”

Equally astonishing was the Environmental Protection Agency’s statement that no one had contacted them, so they did not respond to the scene.

Who else hasn’t responded?

A company with a century of safety practices and hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue experienced a cartoonishly massive explosion — one previously unimaginable — yet no governmental agency or official has publicly taken the reins to acknowledge what so many of us are asking: Was this negligence, or was it an accident? If it was not negligence, our concerns are even more serious.

To date, the CEO of Chevron has not uttered a single word to the residents of Manhattan Beach. So congratulations on perpetuating the same indifference that once defined BP’s leadership — or is Chevron’s CEO even aware of the incident that thousands of us personally witnessed? We would appreciate, at the very least, an acknowledgment.

Stewart Fournier

Manhattan Beach

Wrong track

Dear ER:

For the C Line extension to Torrance, the Hawthorne (Boulevard) option is a better option than the Hybrid ROW option for many reasons, besides those explained in “Sandbox United” (ER Dec. 11, 2025).

Ten years ago, L.A. County voters approved Measure M to support various transit projects.And before that, Measure R and Propositions A and C. We all pay 2% sales tax for those four measures, about $4 billion/year. Was it worth it? Current Metro weekday ridership is almost a million riders per day — that’s a lot of riders. But about 12 years ago, ridership was about a million and a half riders/weekday. Metro has lost about one-third of its ridership.

Higher ridership means less traffic congestion and less air pollution. We should be favoring higher ridership options. That means the Hawthorne option with its 35% higher ridership than Hybrid ROW option.

The Hawthorne option is more cost effective. The only goal related to cost stated in the FEIR is to “Provide a cost effective project.” Nowhere is the lowest cost a stated project goal; otherwise, the No Build option would be the best choice.

When evaluating cost effectiveness, for an extra 26% cost ($3.4 billion vs. $2.7 billion), the Hawthorne option would provide 35% (15,000 vs. 11,000 per weekday) more ridership. The Hawthorne option cost effectiveness advantage is even better than that because Metro’s cost gap between the two options is not supported by Metro’s labor and material data in the FEIR.

If costs are similar, funding is not an advantage for either option. If light rail is to be built, we should build the Hawthorne option since it is more cost effective, with higher ridership, and less pollution, not the inferior option, the Hybrid ROW.

Ray Hollar

Lawndale

Riders heard

Dear ER:

Transit equity is a serious issue here in the South Bay. The ROW (right of way) was chosen as the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) not only because it is cheaper, and can be finished sooner. Metros owns the ROW property; and the Redondo Beach Transit Center is more convenient for riders. It will be about a one minute walk from the Metro K Line to the bus island where about 10 bus lines intersect. I don’t think you could tell me with a straight face you’d want your own parents or children crossing a state highway (Hawthorne Boulevard) at night to transfer from the Metro K Line to their bus.

If you care about ridership, I hope you are in favor of new housing development on South Bay Galleria’s parking lots. I sure hope you also support increasing bus frequency, and maybe even adding bus-only lanes on Hawthorne Blvd one day. Before South Bay Forward, it felt like no one was standing up for transit riders. Despite there being thousands of us riding Torrance Transit daily, it can feel like we are a forgotten population. Not anymore. I suggest you listen to what transit riders want.

Jan-Michael Sánchez

ER News comment

Eight-lane trouble

Dear ER:

Does the author care to explain how moving freight tracks will increase derailment risks (“Sand Box: United against the unmitigable,” ER December 11, 2025). The freight train speed limit is 10 mph along the South Bay’s entire Harbor Subdivision route. If derailments haven’t been happening, you can thank low speeds. The ROW is also private property, not a green space.

Who is the Hawthorne Boulevard option better for anyway? Not for transit riders, that’s for sure. Also known as State Highway 137, the intersection of Hawthorne/Artesia is deafeningly loud, full of cars, and pedestrian-hostile. I do not want my grandparents or nieces/nephews crossing an eight-lane state highway at night, during rainy weather, or at all. To suggest the Hawthorne Boulevard option is to put transit riders’ safety at risk. The Redondo Beach Transit Center is the safer, more convenient option for transit riders connecting to and from bus/rail. Future transit riders deserve a modern transit center with restrooms, and all nearby bus lines consolidated on a single island. This is the ideal Metro K Line station for Redondo Beach’s transit riders.

South Bay Transit Advocate

ER News Comment

200 times trouble

Dear ER:

This OpEd is misleading at best (“Sand Box: C/K Line Extension to Torrance a Critical South Bay Rail Connection,” ER December 11, 2025). Saying 200 light rail trains passing through a neighborhood everyday has less noise impact than a single freight train passing per day is just not credible. This project moves the freight train closer to homes to make room for two light rail tracks. Additionally, all three lines will run on top of buried pipelines that transfer hazardous fuels. 200 trains per day passing over the pipelines increases the risk for pipeline failure and hazardous conditions. Running the light rail down the Hawthorne route mitigates all these impacts.

And of course, the OpEd ignores metro’s own analysis, which shows using the Hawthorne route would increase ridership by over 1 million riders per year. The whole objective for the huge expense of extending the C Line (now the K Line) is to reduce cars on the road and to increase ridership. This infrastructure will be there for 50 to 100 years. With such a difference in ridership, the line should be built for the long term — not a short term money savings.

Increased ridership, reduced neighborhood impacts, and reduced exposure to hazardous gas leaks makes the Hawthorne Route the appropriate choice. Why the SouthBayForward group fails to acknowledge this is a mystery to me. But perhaps worse is their willingness to throw their community members under the bus (or train in this case).

Jim Light

Redondo Beach Mayor