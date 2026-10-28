Letters to the Editor: Oct 22, 2026

Underground money Dear ER: Thank you for the extended coverage of the Manhattan Beach City Council candidates. What wasn’t raised by any candidate, however, is finalizing the utility undergrounding project in North Manhattan Beach. It was paid for by approximately 300 property owners in 2019 at over $20,000 each, and is yet to be implemented. Continued promises, and extended silence, permeate the air with no end game in sight. Either project completion, or the return of funds, are clearly in order Gregory Cherep Manhattan Beach Helping neighbors Dear ER: As a Redondo Beach City Councilmember, I share a border, a coastline and many regional challenges with Hermosa Beach. That is why I urge Hermosa voters to re-elect Ray “Action” Jackson to the City Council on November 3. Ray brings rare competence to the job. He served more than 30 years in the U.S. Army, from combat medic to Army lawyer, and retired as a colonel after deployments to Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq. Since then, he has served Hermosa Beach as a school and community volunteer and youth sports coach, before running for City Council in 2021. His record shows action. Ray helped secure nearly $2 million in federal funding…

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