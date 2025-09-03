Manhattan Beach Police Beat

Weekly crime stats

MBPD received 886 calls for service between August 14 and 20, made 16 arrests, took 60 reports, and responded to 15 traffic collisions, according to the department’s crime analyst’s report. Ten thefts were reported, seven acts of vandalism, three vehicle burglaries, two assaults, one residential burglary and one auto theft.

Theft, interrupted

On August 14 at approximately 10:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Rosecrans Avenue regarding a theft in progress. The suspect entered Bevmo, allegedly concealed alcohol bottles, and exited the store without paying for them. The manager called the police and told dispatch that the suspect walked east on Rosecrans Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and detained the suspect. The suspect was issued a citation for burglary-shoplifting and was released at the scene.

Theft, interrupted II

According to MBPD reports, on August 14 at approximately 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard (Macy’s) regarding a theft suspect who was in custody by Macy’s Loss Prevention. The suspect entered Macy’s, selected multiple items of clothing, and entered the fitting room. The suspect exited the fitting room with a bag and was detained after exiting the store. Numerous items of allegedly stolen clothing were discovered in his possession. The suspect was arrested for burglary-shoplifting, possession of stolen property, and multiple warrants for theft. The suspect was transported and booked at the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

Theft, interrupted III

On August 15 at approximately 1:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard regarding a theft that had just occurred. According to police reports, the suspect entered the CVS, where he concealed detergent in a black backpack, and exited the store without paying for it. Officers detained the suspect, and he was arrested for burglary-shoplifting. The suspect was transported to the Manhattan Beach Police Department and booked.

Home burglary

On August 16 at approximately 11:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Parkview regarding a burglary report. The resident returned home and discovered that a window was open and their home was ransacked. Numerous items of clothing were stolen from the victim. This is an ongoing investigation.

MBPD officers arrest a suspect who was found with an illegal handgun and baggies of Psilocybin mushrooms. Photos from Instagram @mbpolicedepartment

False plates, guns, and mushrooms

Manhattan Beach Police Department officers made an arrest in the wee hours of August 21. The MBPD Instagram (@mbpolicedepartment) told the tale:

“It’s 4am on Thursday morning in the Tree Section. A Sergeant is driving through a residential area and notices a suspicious person next to a parked vehicle. The VW SUV was displaying a license plate that belonged on a Toyota.

When the Sergeant asked for this person’s ID, he said it was in a backpack on the front passenger seat. Well he forgot that his illegally possessed handgun with scratched off serial numbers was also in that backpack.

Officers also found some baggies of Psilocybin mushrooms in the backseat of the car. Toss in a handful of prior felony convictions and this guy was arrested for a laundry list of crimes. He was booked into the MBPD Jail and is being held without bail until his arraignment.”