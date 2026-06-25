Mayor Detoy talks trash at the beach

by Laura Garber

Mayor Mike Detoy hosted “Conversation & Beach Cleanup,” during which he talked to residents about local issues while picking up trash. The event was held in partnership with Surfrider Foundation and South Bay LGBTQ center on the beach at 10th street on Saturday, June 20.

“The last time I was Mayor, we did a whole series of conversations and cleanups,” Detoy said. Those clean-ups included repainting a Clark Field wall, and joining the South Bay Parkland Conservancy in planting buckwheat along the Greenbelt in support of the El Segundo Blue butterfly corridor.

Saturday’s discussions with residents included the future of the Hermosa Beach pier, Capital Improvement Projects and the city budget.

The Mayor plans to bring more conversation and cleanup events to Hermosa Beach monthly. ER