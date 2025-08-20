No Exit Tax—But Is California Still Taxing You After You Leave?

You’ve boxed up the house, turned in the California plates, and set up shop in a new state. Friends warn you about a mysterious “California exit tax.” Here’s the myth-busting truth: there is no separate, formal “exit tax” on individuals who move out of California. California taxes follow two pillars: residency and source of income, not a one-time levy for leaving. If you’re a resident, California taxes your worldwide income; if you’re a nonresident, California taxes only your California-sourced income.
Residency vs. “I changed my address”
California law defines a resident as anyone in the state for other than a temporary or transitory purpose, or anyone domiciled in California but outside the state for only a temporary or transitory purpose. In practice, the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) looks at your closest connections where you live, work, keep family, vote, bank, get healthcare, and spend your time. Simply swapping a driver’s license isn’t enough if your ties still point back to California.
There’s also a narrow safe harbor: if you’re domiciled in California but are outside the state for at least 546 consecutive days under an employment-related contract (with limited exceptions), you’re generally treated as a nonresident for that period. Spouses who accompany the worker may qualify too.
How California can still tax you after you move
Once you establish nonresidency, California still taxes California-source income. Common scenarios:
- Wages/compensation for services performed in California. Source follows where the work is physically done. Fly back for a week of meetings? Those days are California-source even if you live elsewhere. This applies to employees and many independent contractors.
- Equity comp earned for California work. Stock options and RSUs are generally sourced to where the services were performed that earned the award. Moving before exercise or vest doesn’t “wash” California’s share.
- Rents, royalties, and gains from California real estate. Rental income from California property, and gain on its sale, remain California-source to nonresidents. California enforces this with real estate withholding (often 3.33% of the sales price or an alternative computation) at closing; you reconcile on a return and can claim a refund if withholding exceeds your tax.
- Pass-through income from California businesses. If you’re a partner, LLC member, or S-corp shareholder in an entity doing business in California, your distributive share of California-apportioned income is taxable here even if you’ve moved. Withholding regimes often apply.
- Business income earned in California. Operating a sole proprietorship or gig work physically performed in California remains taxable to California.
By contrast, many intangible items, interest, dividends, and most stock sale gains are not California-source to nonresidents unless the asset has a California business situs (for example, it is integral to a California trade or business). Timing also matters for installment sales of intangible property.
Remote work myth: “I live in another state but my employer is in CA”
For wage sourcing, location of the work controls. If you perform all services outside California, those wages are generally non-California-source even if your employer is California-based. Days physically worked in California remain California-source. Keep a clear day-by-day log.
What you’ll file the year you move
Most movers are part-year residents. You’ll file Form 540NR to report (1) all income while you were a California resident and (2) only California-source income after you became a nonresident. California computes tax using a rate based on your total income, then applies it to your California-taxable income, so the effective rate may reflect your full-year earnings even though California taxes only the sourced portion.
Practical steps to make your “move” real
To support nonresidency, align your facts with your new state: move your primary home and family, update licenses and voter registration, move banking and healthcare, relocate social and professional ties, and limit California days. Keep contemporaneous records; residency is decided on facts, and the burden of proof is on you.
Quick checklist (myth-busting edition)
- No, there’s no exit tax. California relies on residency and sourcing rules, not a departure levy.
- Yes, California can still tax you on California-source items (workdays in CA, CA rentals, CA business/pass-through income, CA real estate gains).
- Intangibles usually escape once you’re a nonresident unless tied to a California business.
- Document your move and limit California ties and days.
- File 540NR the year you move and whenever you have California-source income thereafter.
Bottom line: You don’t pay an “exit tax” for leaving California but if your facts still look like California, or your income is sourced here, expect California to keep a hand in the game. Plan the move, track your days, and source your income carefully to keep your tax footprint where you live. (This is general information, not legal or tax advice; consult a qualified professional for your situation.)