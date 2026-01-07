Online Poker Site CoinPoker Adds New iPhone Compatible Platform

Leading online poker site CoinPoker has finally released the upgraded version of its mobile platform to enrich the overall playing experience of both Android and iPhone gamblers.

Accessible across all major internet browsers, including Safari, Chrome, and Firefox, this new platform removes the need to download and install software before playing poker.

That alone ensures both instant and seamless access for all categories of mobile players.

Until now, mobile access to the platform was only limited to Android players via a downloadable software client. The rollout of the in-browser site, however, changes the game, making the online poker room more inclusive and accessible than ever before.

As a result, everyone, regardless of the category of their mobile device, can enjoy immediate access to CoinPoker just by visiting the site – play.coinpoker.com.

To celebrate the innovative launch that comes packed with next-level visuals and a broad range of features, including multi-tabling, live dealer tables, player notes, and blockchain-verified RNG, CoinPoker has announced a staggering $5,000 monthly freeroll campaign.

This promo is billed for the last Friday of every month at 5pm UTC, offering players an opportunity to hone their poker skills and win substantial prizes without any buy-in.

Entry is exclusively for any new mobile signups who use the code “MOBILE” during account creation.

CoinPoker’s Upgraded Mobile Site – Access Poker Tables Directly From Your Home Screen Without Downloading Software

As the online poker industry continues to grow, with convenience and seamless access at the core of player expectations, the demand for mobile-friendly platforms is rising rapidly.

CoinPoker rises to the occasion with the release of an upgraded web platform that delivers a smooth, swift, and rewarding poker experience directly through mobile browsers.

As mentioned earlier, the platform requires no app download or installation, meaning players can jump straight into the action from anywhere with ease, no matter the location.

Players will also be delighted to know that the platform brings together the trio of live poker, sports betting, and casino games in a single, unified interface, delivering quality gameplay for all players, regardless of their preference.

It is equally strong in terms of speed, visuals, and overall usability to satisfy the cravings of even the most demanding mobile players. The main screen, for instance, is attention-grabbing, combining high-fidelity graphics with easy-to-navigate lobbies.

More so, the platform comes packed with a huge assortment of gameplay features such as improved multi-tabling, updated bet slider, color codes, player notes, and muck card support.

Perhaps another major advantage of this upgrade is the flexibility it provides to access poker tables on CoinPoker directly from players’ Home Screen.

Overall, the platform is well-rounded in all aspects, including games, accessibility, and user experience, setting a new standard that’s difficult for competitors to rival.

https://youtu.be/vXHpQ-OrfpU

For future updates, follow CoinPoker on X, Instagram, and YouTube. The YouTube channel is particularly noteworthy as it showcases thrilling video highlights of heads-up matches between some of the most influential poker personalities in the world.

$5,000 Mobile Monthly Freeroll on CoinPoker

In conjunction with the mobile platform rollout, CoinPoker has also announced the commencement of a monthly $5,000 crypto giveaway campaign.

It’s dubbed the “Mobile Monthly Freeroll,” tailored to supercharge the bankrolls of new mobile signups without a cost.

The December edition of this freeroll, which is also the inaugural one, will be held as scheduled this Friday, December 26, 2025 at 5pm UTC.

It is still possible to qualify for this month’s event – simply visit play.coinpoker.com to sign up using “MOBILE” code and play at least 1 hand. Then, wait to be manually added when the event begins.

And considering that the platform’s highly anticipated $10 million GTD Winter Series commences on the same day, the freeroll promo could be a perfect chance for players to get a head start and win additional prizes.

Notably, the monthly event will continue on the same schedule (last Friday of every month) in 2026, giving players equal opportunities to take a share from the $5,000 prize pool.

How to Participate in the Mobile Monthly Freeroll

Follow the steps below to stand a chance of participating in the Mobile Monthly Freeroll campaign:

Visit coinpoker.com and create an account using bonus code – MOBILE.

Play any of the real money poker games available on the site – be it cash games or tournaments.

Then, you will automatically receive a seat in the next Mobile Monthly Freeroll.

Join CoinPoker

CoinPoker was founded as a online poker site since 2017 and has successfully made a strong reputation in the crypto poker scene by offering enjoyable cash games and tournaments, lucrative bonuses, secure and near-instant payments, and a player-friendly experience.

The platform runs cash game tables 24/7, featuring popular variants like Pot Limit Omaha, No Limit Texas Hold’em, and 5 Card Pot Limit Omaha. All stakes, from micro to high limits are available, and players can join its $12,000 daily CoinRaces to amplify their winning potential.

Similarly, CoinPoker is home to major online poker festivals such as the Cash Game World Championship, CoinMasters, Coin Series of Online Poker, and a whole lot more.

Games are denominated in USDT, but players can still make payments using Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, Binance Coin, Tron, and Wall Street Pepe. In addition, the platform accepts fiat deposits in over 20 countries worldwide.

For fans of other online games, CoinPoker also features a complete sportsbook as well as a full casino library. Interestingly, both poker and casino players are eligible for a 150% welcome bonus of up to $2,000, although the wagering requirements differ.

The platform’s blockchain-powered RNG and PoR are also among its major highlights, adding an extra layer of trust and reliability to the overall experience.

So far, several leading publications have reviewed CoinPoker, counting it among the best crypto casinos and poker rooms for modern players heading into 2026.