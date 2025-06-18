Have you lost many or all of your upper teeth? Traditional dentures that slip, slide, and click aren’t your only option. Upper implant-supported dentures anchor to your jawbone for a stronger and more natural solution. They’re also easier to care for. However, they aren’t right for everyone. Below, you’ll learn the pros and cons of upper implant-supported dentures to help see if they’re worth exploring.

Pros of upper implant-supported dentures

Upper implant-supported dentures offer plenty of advantages. Here are a few of the best:

Superior strength and stability

Dental implants in Jacksonville are incredibly strong since they’re titanium. Plus, they fuse with your jawbone, becoming as stable as a natural tooth root. Together, this creates a rock-solid foundation to attach your dentures to. Unlike traditional dentures, implant-supported dentures won’t slip or click at the worst moment. They’ll work and feel like your natural teeth. As a result, you can enjoy all your favorite foods again — including crunchy, chewy, and tough foods.

Easier care and maintenance

Traditional dentures involve nightly scrubbing and soaking, not to mention that sticky adhesive that refuses to come off your gums. Sleeping in them overnight can wear on your gums, too, causing soreness and tenderness. Implant dentures require less maintenance because there’s no adhesive. They instead attach the implant abutment, a connector piece on top of the implant. Care and maintenance for implant dentures involves little more than brushing, flossing, and rinsing. Removable implant dentures let you clean them more easily. But unlike traditional dentures, you don’t need to remove them to avoid wear on the gums.

Lessens the risk of bone loss

Missing teeth means the jawbone misses out on stimulation. Like muscle, it starts to shrink when it isn’t used regularly, leading to a sunken facial appearance. Traditional dentures don’t address this since they don’t touch the jawbone. But implants anchor to the bone, restoring the stimulation it needs to stop shrinking.

Cons of upper implant-supported dentures

Here are some downsides to keep in mind when weighing implant-supported dentures against other options:

Higher upfront cost

There’s no getting around it — implants are one of the most expensive dental procedures. The complexity, skill, and materials needed result in a higher cost than traditional implants. But it can save you in the long run. Implants last for life with good care, and the dentures they support can last several years longer than traditional dentures with fewer dental adjustments.

Lastly, getting an implant now stops bone loss that could complicate your oral health and require more procedures later on. For instance, if you decide you want implants after bone loss, you might need to get a bone graft.

Longer and more complex procedure

Dental implants may offer far more strength and stability but take a long time to finish. The consultation and installation themselves are separate visits, requiring surgical intervention to place. You’ll have to wait several months for the implant to fuse before getting the connector and dentures. Other prep procedures, such as bone grafts can extend the process. Therefore, if you’re wondering, “How long does a dental implant take?”, the answer varies depending on your case.

The bottom line

Upper implant-supported dentures offer superior strength and stability through jawbone fusion, which also helps preserve your jawbone. The implant and denture are easier to care for, too. However, you’ll spend more time and money upfront to get your implants done. This process may be longer and costlier if you need bone grafts or a sinus lift to prep the jawbone. But for some, the life-changing benefits of implants are worth it. The best way to see if this solution is right for you is to talk to your dentist. They’ll discuss your options and help you start your journey toward a seamless smile.