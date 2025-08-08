RB – About Town Redondo: waterfront filming, parking meter app, Dine Around Artesia

Universal Television films at waterfront

Yellow signs, Star Wagons and catering trucks on the waterfront Aug. 5-6 was for filming a Universal Television production with the name “5-Star Weekend 105-106.” Locations for the permit granted by the Redondo Beach Fire Department include Blue Water Grill, the Sonesta Hotel and a North Harbor Drive parking lot.

One of two phone apps eliminated for city parking meters

A phone app to pay for parking in Redondo Beach was discontinued June 30, in favor of a second one, while traditional methods of coins and credit cards remain in effect.

“PayByPhone” is no longer supported by the city, leaving only the app “ParkMobile,” which was previously in effect simultaneously with PayByPhone.

“We always had the two, and we eliminated one just to streamline the process. ParkMobile was a little more user-friendly,” said Nicole Merrill, Redondo Beach Municipal Services (RBPD) supervisor.

She advises users of the app to double-check that they input their correct license plate and parking zone number, otherwise they will get a ticket.

On a related note, credit card payments at meters have drawn some complaints of tickets being issued in error.

“Our tech is on it [the RBPD meter technician],” Merrill said. “If anybody thinks they have received a citation in error, they should follow the directions on the back of the citation to appeal it. It’s nearly always a result of user-error.”

To use ParkMobile, the app must be downloaded to a phone, an account created with vehicle information, and payment options set up. When paying for a spot in a city-owned lot, it will ask that the user fill in the zone number – found on a parking lot sign or the meter itself.

Typing in the zone number and correct license plate allows for city parking enforcement to confirm that the parking spott was paid for.

Dine Around Artesia set for Aug. 13

“Dine Around Artesia & ARTwalk” returns Wednesday, Aug. 13, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wristbands cost $35, with discounts for families and children.

The event takes place on the east side of Artesia Boulevard, featuring eateries such as Al Hambra Kabob Grill, Blue Salt Fish Grill, El Tarasco, Mackay’s Donuts and Chicken Dijon.

Artists will display work along the way at various businesses. The next installment of “Dine Around Artesia & ARTwalk” is scheduled for Sept. 10, on the west side of the street ER