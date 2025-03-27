RBPD: Illegal products found in two Redondo smoke shops

by Garth Meyer

Police inspections of two smoke shops have led to the discovery of illegal items being sold in Redondo Beach, including cannabis and flavored tobacco.

A collaboration between the RBPD and California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA), the first inspection took place March 6, at a shop in the 400 block of 190th Street. The second was March 19, in the 2200 block of Artesia Boulevard.

Officers confiscated boxes of cannabis products and flavored tobacco at both stores – all of it illegal to sell in California.

The shop owners now face administrative hearings and potential fines.

Each inspection stemmed from resident complaints.

“We take all community concerns seriously and the police department has received numerous complaints about smoke shops selling illegal products,” said Redondo Beach Police Chief Joe Hoffman. “In response, we will continue working alongside our state partners to enforce applicable laws that safeguard public health. The sale of illegal products will not be tolerated in Redondo Beach.”

The city council has been working to adjust local ordinances in order to constrain smoke shops’ licensing and operation.

A 2021 state law about industrial hemp was held up in an appeal until October of last year, when it could be enforced.

The RBPD, after receiving the complaints about the local shops, then contacted the CDTFA.

Confiscated in the inspections were pre-rolled cigarettes, gummies and vapes, as described by RBPD Captain Michael Martinez.

Current city code has nothing in it to enforce against the proliferation of smoke shops, or sales within. Preliminary action by the city council may change this, though until that happens, the police cannot act on their own.

“(Once ordinances are changed) then we can use code enforcement and patrol officers for enforcement of any municipal codes,” Martinez said.

The CDTFA conducted the smoke shop inspections, the RBPD only assisted.

Martinez said he was not at liberty to disclose the type and quantity of the merchandise seized.

If more complaints come in, local police will refer them to the state agency.

“We’ll contact them. If they can come back and do inspections, they will,” Capt. Martinez said. “They cover a great area of L.A. County.”

Anyone with concerns about illegal sales of banned products is asked to call the Redondo Beach Police Department at (310) 379-2477. ER