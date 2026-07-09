Smackfest returns to Hermosa Beach: Tan Baddies, Pier Pressure win

Over 170 teams in the fun division and 10 pro division teams battled out on the courts just north of the pier on Saturday, June 27 for the 31st annual Smackfest, a co-ed beach volleyball tournament in Hermosa Beach.

“We sell out every year in the first 10 minutes,” Smackfest Founder and class instructor Bill Sigler said.

Pro division winners Tan Baddies included Clarke Godbold, Kai Rodriguez, Cameron Hoying, Savannah Standage, Madi Collins and recent Long Beach State national championship player Ryan Peluso.

Tan Baddies defeated Teem House, who won the pro division last year.

Teem House player Derek Bradford tours in the AVP and trains with the U.S. Men’s Beach National Team. Former men’s Olympic team member Kevin Barnett’s son, Rees Barnett, also played for Teem House.

Redondo High graduates Travis Hanamin and Riley Norman played again for Teem House. Their parents won Smackfest 15 years ago, according to Sigler.

Pier Pressure took home the trophy in the fun division against The Underdogs.

“I think it’s just a great Southern California lifestyle event. Where it’s about having fun with volleyball,” Sigler said. “It’s something everybody looks forward to. It’s like Christmas in June.”

The annual tournament encourages teams to dress up in various creative costumes as they play against each other. Costumes this year included Nintendo characters, construction workers and Italian chefs.

Smackfest began on 15th street in Manhattan beach in 1994, moved to Hermosa Beach’s 8th street in 1997 and found its final home north of the Hermosa pier in 2000.

“It is mostly locals from Hermosa, Manhattan, Redondo, people like me playing it 20 plus years ago,” Sigler said. “And now we have kids who are either watching or playing.” ER