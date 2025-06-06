Log In
Spotlight on Education: ‘Come Together’ Beatles themed fundraiser

Anthony, Brit and Rhenna Coppa.
Dr. Greg Allen led Freedom4U supporters in an exciting night highlighting the care, guidance and creative development of kids and teens. More than 150 people came to a Beatles themed ‘Come Together’ to support kids and families at Michael’s Tuscany Room in San Pedro.  Inspiring performances came from PVHS Jazz group, singing from kids from Point Fermin Elementary School, and teen leaders speaking on tutoring, mentoring and creative fun in Freedom4U and Hearts Respond After-School programs. Teen leaders were from Redondo, Palos Verdes, Peninsula, San Pedro and Port of Los Angeles High Schools. Excellence in Education and George Allen Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Jovanna Shummon from POLAHS and Pastor Adam Stevenson from Warren Chapel. Freedom4u received from the County of Los Angeles and Janice Hahn’s office a certificate of recognition. Visit freedomcommunity.com to learn more. 

Photos by Tony LaBruno

