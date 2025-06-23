Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Spotlight on Education: ‘Talk Derby to Me’ PVIS Booster Club Parent Social

The spirited games.
On May 3, incoming Palos Verdes Intermediate School (PVIS) parents and current PVIS parents were invited to the Empty Saddle Club to live large with a BBQ and premium bourbon along with a live band and casino games. Women wore their Kentucky Derby best with Fascinators and other period hats while the gentlemen were equally as gussied up in their Derby blazers and bow ties. Tickets were a cool $100 each for food and beverages. It was a great evening to hobnob with your favorite gal moms, reconnect and have laughs with some parents whom you had never met yet. There was no fundraising or auctions. It was just an evening building community amongst parents who are all raising middle schoolers at the same time. 

Photos by Tony LaBruno

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.

Sections

Newsletter

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Our Socials

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Resources

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices

© Copyright 2025, Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine. All rights reserved.

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices