Spotlight on Education: ‘Talk Derby to Me’ PVIS Booster Club Parent Social

On May 3, incoming Palos Verdes Intermediate School (PVIS) parents and current PVIS parents were invited to the Empty Saddle Club to live large with a BBQ and premium bourbon along with a live band and casino games. Women wore their Kentucky Derby best with Fascinators and other period hats while the gentlemen were equally as gussied up in their Derby blazers and bow ties. Tickets were a cool $100 each for food and beverages. It was a great evening to hobnob with your favorite gal moms, reconnect and have laughs with some parents whom you had never met yet. There was no fundraising or auctions. It was just an evening building community amongst parents who are all raising middle schoolers at the same time.

Photos by Tony LaBruno