Spotlight on Medicine: An Affaire to Remember, San Pedro Peninsula Cancer Guild

Victoria Rendeos, Petty Perez, Francesca and Rosalba.
April 4, 2025

The San Pedro Peninsula Cancer Guild in support of USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, hosted its annual fundraising boutique, luncheon and fashion show at the Hyatt Regency in Long Beach on November 24. The guest speaker was Heinz Josef-Lenz MD, of the Head of the Gastrointestinal Cancers Program at USC Norris’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. He outlined advances in colorectal cancers to the more than 100 guests. Fashions on the runway included couture selections by Roger Canamar Designs and Priestly Garments. Proceeds benefited the Keck School of Medicine of USC. 

Photos by Tony LaBruno

