Spotlight on Medicine: Las Madrecitas and Las Niñas Raise Funds for Children’s Hospital

Las Madrecitas and Las Niñas hosted their annual Mother-Daughter tea to benefit the Luskin Orthopedic Institute for Children (LOIC) on March 30. This year’s theme was “LoveSpringFancy.” Guests dressed in their favorite spring splendor and floral styles. Los Verdes Golf Club served up a chef-prepared brunch, and then guests were treated to a festive fashion show featuring the junior and senior Las Ninas girls. Fashion for the red carpet runway was provided by Cason Couture. Las Niñas girls also participated in selling their handmade goods, with proceeds benefiting the LOIC and the local community. The Las Ninas charity offers students leadership opportunities, philanthropic goals, and an opportunity to learn about medicine at the hospital. Luskin OIC provides orthopedic care for children regardless of their families’ ability to pay.

Photos by Tony LaBruno