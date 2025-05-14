Log In

Spotlight on Music: LA Philharmonic committee collaborates with Arti

Thomas and Claudia Grzywacz.

The Peninsula Committee of the Los Angeles Philharmonic (PCLAP) hosted 100 guests for an evening of music, art, and fine wine at VEFA Gallery on Friday, March 14. The event featured Emmanuel Ceysson, principal harpist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, performing music from France and Spain, concluding with “Fireworks” by Gabriel Fauré.  A tour of VEFA Gallery, a contemporary art space dedicated to global artistic dialogue, followed, offering guests the opportunity to explore thought-provoking works by young, urban artists.

Photos by Tony LaBruno

