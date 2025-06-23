Spotlight on Politics: Campaign Kickoff in RPV Eric Alegria for State Senate

On May 13, a well-attended campaign commencement for Eric Alegria was hosted at a private ocean view residence in Rancho Palos Verdes. Alegria is running for the State Senate District 24 seat, now occupied by fellow Democrat Ben Allen. SB 24 runs from Palos Verdes to Malibu, and inland to Agoura Hills and Calabasas.

Alegria served as the Mayor of Rancho Palos Verdes and is currently on the board of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District He is endorsed by the current RPV Mayor David Bradley.

Photos by Tony LaBruno