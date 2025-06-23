Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Spotlight on Politics: Campaign Kickoff in RPV Eric Alegria for State Senate

Martin Kulli, Christine and Eric Alegria and David Choi.
On May 13, a well-attended campaign commencement for Eric Alegria was hosted at a private ocean view residence in Rancho Palos Verdes. Alegria is running for the State Senate District 24 seat, now occupied by fellow Democrat Ben Allen. SB 24 runs from Palos Verdes to Malibu, and inland to Agoura Hills and Calabasas.

Alegria served as the Mayor of Rancho Palos Verdes and is currently on the board of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District He is endorsed by the current RPV Mayor David Bradley. 

Photos by Tony LaBruno

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.

Sections

Newsletter

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Our Socials

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Resources

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices

© Copyright 2025, Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine. All rights reserved.

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices