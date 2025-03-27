The Luck of the Irish prevails in South Bay Friendship Foundation’s charity Quick Pitch 

Pitch perfect timing was a key factor in Katie Vernon’s winning pitch for the $10,000 prize in the South Bay Friendship Foundation’s Quick Pitch Contest at the Lighthouse Cafe on Wednesday, March 5.

A dozen charities participated in the fifth annual event. But only Vernon could argue an immediate need for the money.

Vernon is president of the Hermosa Chamber Foundation, which produces the annual Hermosa Beach Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade was scheduled for Saturday, March 15, just 10 days away. But it was caught short-funded because of unanticipated security costs promoted by the New Orleans truck attack in January. Vernon promised if the foundation supporters awarded the Chamber Foundation the prize, the money would go toward funding the popular parade.

The South Bay Friendship Foundation has awarded $250,000 to local charities since its founding in 2016. The 11 runners-up in this year’s Quick Pitch Contest each received $500 contributions.

The other participants were: Guidestone Church, Hermosa Beach Pride, International Surf Therapy, Hermosa Beach Sister City Association, Hermosa Hermanos, Surfrider Foundation, Wounded Heroes of America, South Bay Parkland Conservancy, Destination: Art of the South Bay, South Bay Music Connection, and Walk With Sally. For more information visit HermosaFriendsFoundation.org. ER