Three decades of serious fun at Smackfest coed tourney 

Spectators watch pro division teams compete for the cash prize. Photos by Laura Garber
by Laura Garber

“It’s Halloween, plus volleyball, plus drinking,” Redondo Beach resident Alex Waxenbaum said in describing the 30th annual Smackfest Beach Volleyball tournament, held last Saturday at the Hermosa Beach pier. The tournament was presented by Smack Sportswear and Michelob Ultra, and featured over 170 coed teams.

According to Bill Sigler, the event’s organizer and long-time Hermosa Beach volleyball coach, the event is the largest coed 4’s tournament in the country. 

Divisions included pro and fun teams in costumes that included Playboy Bunnies, bananas and Italian chefs. 

Team Top Golf, featuring local volleyball stars Riley Norman and Travis Hannemann, claimed the pro division title and a $4,000 prize, defeating Mommies.

“It’s becoming a family event. The kids who won this year’s pro division are the children of the pro division winners 15 years ago,” said Sigler speaking about Kevin Norman and Chris Hannemann’s 2008 win. 

In the fun division, The Average Joes defeated Polynesian Punch, a team that included AVP legends Albert Hannemann and Brent Doble.

The 9th Annual Smacktoberfest will be held at Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach on either Saturday, Sep. 27; or Saturday, Oct. 11. It includes beer and wine concessions. Last year’s Smacktoberfest sold out in five minutes, Sigler said. ER

