Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Advertisement

Water & Wood exhibit at Resin Gallery, Hermosa Beach, helps Indivisible Arts’ youths 

“MerChrysalis Transformation on the Love Tree,” by AuroraSara Erath.

by Mira Abrams

Over 50 South Bay artists participated in the 2025 Water & Wood exhibit, which helps raise funds for Indivisible Arts. 

The opening reception was Saturday, August 23, at Resin Gallery.

“Dive 004,” by Kevin Perrault.

The inaugural Water & Wood exhibit was in 2016.

“A bunch of artists rented this place for two weeks, and we realized there are certain civic elements that make a community whole, among them being a gallery,” Indivisible Arts Executive Director Rafael McMaster said.  

Since then, he said, ““We’ve built this community, this beehive of creatives who teach each other and teach local kids. And when the pandemic happened, instead of just teaching creativity to kids, we started teaching creativity and consciousness because we knew that there’d be a mental health epidemic.” 

Indivisible Arts’ works with local high schools, and youth organizations to offer after school programs, which include art, music, fashion, and graphic design.

“We’re looking for parents, volunteers, educators, and youth leaders who want to be part of something special,” McMaster said. 

Persons interested in participating in Indivisible Arts’ after school programs, or volunteering are asked to visit IndivisibleArts.org.

Resin Gallery is at 618 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach. ER

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shorts

Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube