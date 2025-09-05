Water & Wood exhibit at Resin Gallery, Hermosa Beach, helps Indivisible Arts’ youths 

by Mira Abrams

Over 50 South Bay artists participated in the 2025 Water & Wood exhibit, which helps raise funds for Indivisible Arts.

The opening reception was Saturday, August 23, at Resin Gallery.

The inaugural Water & Wood exhibit was in 2016.

“A bunch of artists rented this place for two weeks, and we realized there are certain civic elements that make a community whole, among them being a gallery,” Indivisible Arts Executive Director Rafael McMaster said.

Since then, he said, ““We’ve built this community, this beehive of creatives who teach each other and teach local kids. And when the pandemic happened, instead of just teaching creativity to kids, we started teaching creativity and consciousness because we knew that there’d be a mental health epidemic.”

Indivisible Arts’ works with local high schools, and youth organizations to offer after school programs, which include art, music, fashion, and graphic design.

“We’re looking for parents, volunteers, educators, and youth leaders who want to be part of something special,” McMaster said.

Persons interested in participating in Indivisible Arts’ after school programs, or volunteering are asked to visit IndivisibleArts.org.

Resin Gallery is at 618 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach. ER